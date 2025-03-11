‘You’re going to ruin it for everyone else’: Woman catches Costco shopper returning ‘5-year-old’ couch. Viewers demand a change in policy

Costco is known for its generous return policy. It’s a benefit members of the bulk retailer have been known to use generously. For example, some shoppers used a mattress for two years. Subsequently, they brought it back to the retailer for a full refund. Following this, they applied this money towards the purchase of a new mattress.

The aforementioned Costco patrons filmed this endeavor. Now, it appears that yet another return to the chain is making the rounds on social media. This time, it’s for a couch TikTok user Arely Smar (@arely_smar) says was five years old.

Smar’s video begins with a recording of a man standing beside a couch resting on an orange flatbed cart. Behind it is another section of the same couch, also perched on a separate, identical cart. It appears the man in the blue shirt is waiting in front of the Costco location’s customer service counter.

The TikToker writes in a series of text overlays, “We returned our 5 year old couch at Costco. I can’t believe they accepted the return.”

Following this, Smar writes, “$1,800 back in our pockets,” she writes, capped off by a dollar-sign-tongue-face-emoji.

“After returning our old mattress last year, we decided to return the couch and well they accepted it,” she wrote in the caption. “Don’t sleep on Costco Return Policy. Just shows you that Costco is never going to get rid of their return policy.” However, she did use the hashtags #notmycouch and #imkidding.

Her post received an outpour of criticism from other users. She reiterated in the video’s comments section that she wasn’t the one returning the couch.

Generosity

There have been several social media examples of the magnanimity displayed by Costco when it comes to returns. The Daily Dot has also reported previously on a member of the chain who returned a 5-year-old mattress as well.

Indeed, it appears that there is almost nothing the store won’t take back. Clark writes that Costco will take back almost any merchandise after any period of time. “The ground rule when it comes to Costco’s refund policy is that you can basically return anything,” it writes. “At any time, no questions asked.”

The outlet went on to state that refunds can be appended to a variety of different products. Which includes “computers, mattresses, TVs and even your membership.” However, Clark does state that there are a “few exceptions” to this policy.

If you purchase gold, gold bullion, or silver coins from the chain, returns may be blocked. Furthermore, “airline and live performance event items” are also off the refund table. As are “gift card and ticket items” and “shop cards.” Also, if you buy customized or special order items, you may not be eligible for a refund. This goes for mugs, banners, calendars, throw rugs, etc. This is understandable—it’ll be hard to resell a blanket with someone’s pet cat’s face on it. Even if it is super cute.

Viewers lash out at the TikToker

A number of viewers who reacted to Smar’s video decried the customer’s used couch return.

One person remarked that it’s transactions like this that may have the chain rethinking its policies. “Keep throwing it in their face you’re going to ruin it for everyone else!” they said.

Another said this type of consumer behavior breaches an ethical code: “There such thing as a moral compass.”

Someone else thought this was a prime example of why Costco should alter its refund protocols: “They need to change policies, ridiculous!”

Another wrote, “That’s embarrassing. Y’all had a lot of guts and glory. I would of slanged it to the curb.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via email and Smar via TikTok comment for further information.



