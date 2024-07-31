‘Desperate times comes for desperate measures’: Costco customer returns 5-year-old mattress because it got ‘uncomfortable’

There might be a new TikTok record for how long someone was able to own and sleep on a Costco mattress before they were able to return it.

In 2023, a user on the app enjoyed a Costco mattress for two years, only to bring it back for store credit which she put towards the purchase of a brand new one.

This Medium writer also referenced the store’s forgiving philosophy when it comes to members being able to receive credit for returned items. “Unlike other stores, Costco will seemingly take back anything. Like a retail priest, they will easily forgive all your purchasing sins,” they wrote.

U.S. News listed Costco as one of 12 stores with one of the best return policies in the business, as well. They quoted retail consultant Nick Gausling: “Costco has the most generous policy among big-box retailers, even allowing returns years later. Their membership system offsets losses from returns processing and encourages good relations between the store and consumers, which is a win for everyone.”

Another TikTok user, Areli (@purrfectreads) wanted to see if the return legends were true and brought back a mattress they purchased from the store a whopping 5 years prior.

Returning a 5-year-old Costco mattress

“We returned our 5 year old mattress back to Costco,” a text overlay reads, as Areli films the sleeping apparatus strapped to the roof of silver Volkswagen Tiguan crossover SUV.

The clip then cuts to the mattress on a flatbed cart inside the Costco location.

“I was so nervous,” Areli wrote in the text overlay which was capped off with an upside down smiley face emoji. She follows a man who is pushing the old mattress through the store and in the very next frame, it looked like the excursion into the store was successful.

The TikToker inserted a photo of a receipt showing a successful return of the mattress indicating that it was “approved” and they were credited for the purchase.

“I can’t believe they accepted the return,” she added.

While inside of the store, getting ready to spend the money they just had refunded to their account on a new purchase, Areli recorded a worker with their mattress. “And then we see our old mattress being taken away to the back,” she said.

The new purchase Areli made with the mattress refund money? A brand new bed.

“We upgraded to a King of course,” she penned, showing off the leaf-patterned mattress standing up in her home as the video closes out.

In the caption, Areli said the return was a move made out of “desperation.”

“Desperate times comes for desperate measures we decided to try the theory on can you return stuff thats been more than couple years at costco and without a receipt and well it work,” she said.

Users in the comments section seemed conflicted over the move.

One person thought that it was a ridiculous amount of time to use a product and then return it: “Within few weeks testing yes but 5 yrs ?”

But others seemed on board with the practice. “Correction: your Costco card is your receipt. You do whatever you gotta do! Return and get a new one to your liking!” one person wrote.

Areli explained in a response to the aforementioned comment that the return was to fund an upgrade to a larger mattress. “Yeppers of course we paid the difference for a king so technically we paid $300 for a king bed. 3 people (husband, baby, and me) on a queen was getting uncomfortable,” she said.

Another user said that they did the same thing. Once the lease was up at their place they decided to just return the mattress they purchased from Costco to get their money back: ‘Returned my mattress after the lease was up too lol.”

Someone else said, “Took our sectional back after 10 months.”

Others said folks shouldn’t feel bad for making returns. “Costco buys them in bulk for cheap returning mattresses isn’t much of a lost for them. It’s good deal,” one user claimed.

Areli’s video inspired someone else to do the same thing. “Damn I am gonna have to do that with mine. I know I am going to be nervous af when I go tho lol thank you for the video,” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Costco via email and Areli via TikTok comment for further information.

