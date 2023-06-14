‘I lasted like one shift’: Former corporate worker returns to server job. She says restaurant industry has ‘completely changed in last 7 years’

One former corporate worker, who used to work in the restaurant industry as a server, recently explained how working as a server isn’t what it used to be, and it has a lot to do with customers’ temperament.

Creator Chelsea (@chelseatimboybell) on Monday posted a video to TikTok about returning to restaurant service and barely lasting one shift. The video has almost 9,000 views.

As Chelsea explained, she’s been unemployed for four months after leaving a corporate job. She worked in restaurants in high school and college—about a decade in the industry—and remembered making good money on tips. She even saved money from working during college to finance a stint living in Australia.

Chelsea didn’t want to go back to corporate, so she decided to return to the restaurant world.

However, “I lasted one shift as a server,” she said.

She said that even accounting for the pandemic, customers’ behavior was so much more worse than it was seven or eight years ago.

“People were so rude,” Chelsea said. “Kids, the children at the tables I was serving, were feral. Literally, I was getting stuff thrown at my face.”

Even though she basically grew up in restaurants, she said, she just couldn’t continue to work as a server and had to preserve her mental health. The Daily Dot emailed Chelsea for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

“If you’re a server in 2023, I salute you, dude,” the creator said. “People are the worst when they go out to eat now.”

The comment section signaled they had similar feelings toward the service industry.

“I was a server for 6 years and I will not be going back no matter how desperate I am for a job,” one person commented.

Chelsea replied, “Girl I thought I could just jump back in like it was nothing nope couldn’t even last a damn shift.”

A viewer chimed in, “As a server veteran, it’s gotten way worse love. Not just going to blame the Panini, but things are bad. I [quit] my job serving 2 weeks ago.”

Some commenters suggested other hustles, like pizza delivery, Amazon Flex and dog grooming.

If you’ve been paying attention since the pandemic, these horror stories sound familiar. Reports of poor customer behavior in restaurants have circulated widely.

From Insider in 2021: “According to restaurant workers surveyed by Lightspeed, 62% said that customers are more demanding than ever before. This fits with other data coming out of the industry, including a majority of restaurant workers reporting emotional abuse and disrespect from customers. Of restaurant operators, 72% agree that customer behavior has gotten worse over the past year.”

Time reported in 2021 that psychologists say the long separation of the pandemic “has made social interactions more fraught.”

And one former restaurant owner, in an essay for Eater, described the struggle to meet “normal” customer expectations in a tight time. “Diners need to understand that things will never be as they were before the pandemic,” a sub-headline on the article reads.

The moral of the story: Be chill and tip your servers.