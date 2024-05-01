‘Making all this just for y’all to replace it’: Raising Cane’s worker in charge of coleslaw prep slams customers who swap it for toast

Working at a restaurant, no matter the size, is a tough job. There’s a lot that goes into preparing food, taking customer orders, and serving food, and while servers can make incredibly low wages from their restaurant, they can sometimes make that money back in the form of large tips.

Given the amount of people working in the restaurant and food service industry—around 15.5 million Americans as of April—it’s no surprise that videos about food service and restaurant work are popular on TikTok.

Servers have documented the struggles they’ve had on the job, problems with the businesses in which they work, and some of the poor customer behavior they’ve experienced while on the clock.

Now, another internet user’s video on working in the industry has inspired discussion. In a clip with over 392,000 views, TikTok user Mallory (@malloryy22) shares her gripes about some of the preparation that goes into working at the popular fast food chain Raising Cane’s.

In her video, she shows herself preparing multiple containers of coleslaw while lip-syncing along to audio of someone complaining.

“Me making all this just for yall to replace it with toast,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she adds, “Shout out to people that get the box how it is.”

Commenters were quick to share their own complaints about customers and working for the company.

“No the worse is when you run out coleslaw & then all of a sudden everyone & their mom wants it,” shared a user.

“When they change it at the window,” offered another.

“I prepped lemons once.. never again…,” said a third.

Others simply shared their favorite Raising Cane’s selections.

“Extra toast for the win,” wrote a user.

“Coleslaw is so bombbbb,” stated a second.

“Extra sauce always,” added a further TikToker.

This isn’t the first Raising Cane’s story to spark conversation online in recent months. One internet user slammed the chain for its price increases. Another showed how someone paid for a Raising Cane’s order with AfterPay. An additional TikToker simply asked for extra sauce—and got significantly more than she bargained for.

We’ve reached out to Mallory via Instagram direct message.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.