‘It’s the CashApp card for me’: Server says customers who use Apple Pay, Chime are bad tippers. Are they?

A bartender on TikTok claims a customer’s payment method can usually indicate whether or not they will tip. Roman (@romansparkles) uploaded a viral clip stating that they’ve had bad gratuity experiences with Chime and Apple Pay users.

“POV: a server/bartender seeing the customer paying with a Chime card or Apple Pay,” the text overlay reads. Roman films himself opening a folio as he gets ready to process a customer’s payment.

However, upon cracking the folio open, he is immediately discouraged by what he sees.

“Let’s go and check this out. [Expletive],” he says, before immediately launching into a self pep-talk. “It’s OK, it’s OK. I work for fun. Not for the money. I’m a good employee, I don’t do it for the money.”

However, Roman quickly doubles back on this pep talk, stating that he does indeed, “do it for the f*cking money.”

According to the video’s caption, the aforementioned payment methods usually result in smaller gratuities. “1/10 chance of getting tipped lmaoo,” he says.

Do servers really hate it when you use Chime, CashApp or Apple Pay cards?

Some folks who replied to Roman’s video agreed with his assessment. One person commented, “It’s the Cashapp card for me lol.”

Conversely, another said different cards they receive from guests signal they’re in for a good tip. “The feeling of relief when they pull out an Amex or a chase bank card,” they wrote.

And others shared indicators that they’re not going to receive a decent gratuity amount. “The locked card is the worst,” another penned. “When they use a gift card,” someone else said.

One user on the app said that their place of work even went so far as to prohibit these cards. “My bar banned cashapp, venmo, and chime lmfao,” they claimed.

This TikToker said there’s a different card that fills them with dread. “I had someone use a care credit card…I was shaking in my boots,” they said.

Some defended the cards

On the other hand, some said that these cards don’t necessarily signal bad tips.

One person who uses a card like this conceded that they understand the stereotype. However, because they work in the food service industry, they make sure to always leave a tip. “Chime, Cash App, the one dasher card. I have a chime card too but I’m in the industry I KNOW better,” they wrote.

This TikTok user also echoed the aforementioned sentiment: “I always use Apple Pay but always tip. Also industry so.”

Another commenter explained why they prefer to use one of the aforementioned cards. “I use chime 90% of the time. BC I like how it rounds up your total and puts the extra in savings,” they reasoned.

Others defended their decision to use Chime cards. “I use Chime but it’s bc I was too lazy to physically go to a bank. And it actually turned out pretty good,”

“I only use chime and I tip very well thank you,” someone else said.

A different Chime user expressed that they, too, were surprised by the slander aimed towards the card: “Is this a thing? I use chime and tip insanely well.”

Someone else explained why they choose to use Apple’s payment method. “Nah I use Apple Pay but that’s because I lose my cards,” they said.

Another said they use Chime for security purposes. “I only use Chime when I go to places incase some shady [expletive] happens,” they said.

In a reply to the user, Roman explained his stance on these payment methods. “The last bar I worked at had Chime cards get denied all the time,” he said. “And the owner would force authorization to make sure he got paid. Even if it put their account in the negative.”

Other servers’ anecdotes

Roman isn’t the only person who’s expressed tip-wariness whenever he’s received Chime or Apple Pay as payment. Redditor @No_Field206 uploaded a post to the site’s r/TalesFromYourServer sub about these pay methods. It was bluntly titled, “no tip on Chime/Cash App cards.”

“I honestly don’t think I have ever gotten a full 18% from anyone using a Chime/Cash App card,” they wrote. “I even get excited at the fact they throw me a couple of dollars. As soon as I see someone pull out one of these I instantly know what’s gonna happen.”

Other users in the comments section stated that this has been their experience as well. “I consider myself lucky when it’s not declined,” one wrote.

Someone else mocked folks who always keep their cards locked. “Oh hold on I have to unlock it,” they said.

Another remarked that they often have to wait for customers to switch money from different accounts. “Or transfer funds. So many times I’ve seen them declined that I won’t hold them for a tab.”

But just like Roman’s TikTok, some folks stood by their decision to use these cards. “I’ve been using Chime over 5 years now, haven’t had it declined ever,” one user said. “If I’m going out I’ll tip at least 25%, but I try to tip in cash if I can.”

Another server stated that they’ve never had an issue with these cards. “I’d say about 50% of my clientele is using chime or cash app,” they claimed. “I average a little over 19% most nights. Often more, rarely less. Almost 80% of the staff, myself included uses Chime or cash app as their primary bank. You might be in a more affluent area, but out here where rent had tripled in less than five years, we’re using the apps with rewards, bonuses, and graces.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chime, Cash App, and Apple via email and Roman via TikTok comment for further information.



