‘We literally are 25 and 22’: Couple has date night at Chili’s. Then their IDs get confiscated

A couple decides to spend date night at Chili’s, but the evening is derailed after the restaurant confiscates their IDs. How do they respond? By calling the police, of course.

TikTok user Meg (@meg.pie7) posted a video detailing the incident on Dec. 18. At the start of the video, she and her boyfriend are clearly enjoying a Triple Dipper appetizer sampler plate. However, that doesn’t mean everything is not going according to plan.

The on-screen caption reads, “Listen to how Chili’s wouldn’t serve us alcohol (they took our IDs). We called the police.”

Why did Chili’s confiscate this couple’s IDs?

The video then cuts to a selfie video of Meg and her boyfriend. She explains, “My boyfriend and I just tried to go on a super nice date night. And we tried to order some drinks, and for some reason our server took our IDs for like 15 minutes, and we haven’t heard back from him.”

Meg says the server accused them of presenting fake IDs. “Update: We said that they could call the cops, and they literally already called the cops,” she says. “We got free chips, though!”

The video then cuts to the pair looking exasperated. “It’s been 40 minutes, and we still haven’t even got to put in our order. They still have our IDs, and they called the cops, who are on the way to card us,” she says.

The saga continues

The video then shows Meg drinking a large glass of water. “I’m literally 25, and he’s 22,” she says with a laugh. “OK, so maybe that’s why [we’re being carded].”

In the final scene, Meg reveals that the cops arrived after 45 minutes and confirmed the veracity of the couple’s IDs. “They literally just said, ‘We’re sorry. Here’s a $50 gift card,’” Meg says. The couple indicates they are not planning on returning to the establishment.

Something similar happened to a TikTok user and her friend at a BJ’s Restaurant earlier in the year. Although the friends are both 23 years old, the restaurant apparently didn’t want to take a chance and booted them from the restaurant. In that case, many users in the comments urged the friends to call the police and report the restaurant for “stealing” their IDs.

At the end of the day, selling alcohol to a minor can get a bar or restaurant shut down. So that may explain why sometimes ID policy seems a bit strict.

Viewers react to the story

The video has amassed more than 3 million views. In the comments, users weighed in on the experience.

“I know that felt good proving them wrong though,” wrote one user.

A second user joked, “Chili’s checking an ID is the craziest part of the whole story.”

A third user suggested the gift card wasn’t sufficient. “I would want my meal comped and a new server,” they wrote.

Someone else said, “The way you still ate there, though, I would’ve been OUT.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Meg via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Chili’s parent company Brinker International for comment via email.

