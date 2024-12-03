‘Why on Earth did you not call the police immediately?’: BJ’s Restaurant customers say IDs were confiscated. They are 23

Getting busted with a fake ID is well-known as a rite of passage in the United States. Lesser known, perhaps, is the rite of getting busted with a legitimate ID. But these 23-year-olds BJ’s Restaurant customers say they really are over 21, and their server confiscated their IDs anyway.

TikTok user Jillian (@jilljillsiwa) posted a video detailing the incident, which happened on a night out with her friends, on Thursday. The video starts with Jillian seated at the restaurant next to a friend. “We’re here at BJ’s, and our IDs just got taken,” she says to start the video.

The on-screen caption explains further. It reads, “Watch us get kicked out of BJ’s for having fake IDs (we are 23).”

Why did BJ’s confiscate their IDs?

Jillian and the friend seated beside her say they’re disappointed they won’t be able to try the Frosty Lucky Ducky drink special, which is pictured on the menu in a bathtub-shaped cup. A tiny rubber duck sits on top.

“We didn’t even get to place our order,” Jillian says. “She took them to her manager. The big boss is checking our IDs.”

The video then cuts to the friends walking out of the restaurant. “Getting kicked out of BJ’s,” Jillian says. “Hashtag fake.”

‘Shoutout to BJ’s’

The video continues with the friends walking to their vehicle. “Shoutout to BJ’s in Thousand Oaks, California, for saying, ‘We can’t serve you; we can’t take your IDs,’” Jillian says.

The friends are at least grateful that BJ’s returned their IDs, which they successfully used at another establishment. “Perseverance,” they say as a toast.

In the caption, Jillian writes, “Pizookie profits after I stop going to BJ’s.”

Why do bars and restaurants like BJ’s take checking IDs so seriously?

Well, according to Texas-based law firm Rosenthal Kalabus & Therrian, fake ID use is on the rise, and establishments are under a lot of pressure to make sure they don’t inadvertently accept them. That’s because selling alcohol to minors is illegal and can get the business shut down. This might explain why some servers appear almost obsessive about checking IDs.

It’s important to remember that possession of a fake ID is a crime. Depending on the jurisdiction, the establishment can, with evidence of a forgery, turn your ID over to law enforcement for further investigation. In this case, it seems like it would be pretty easy for the police to confirm the veracity of Jillian’s ID. It does seem like a lot of inconvenience for not a ton of payoff, however.

Viewers react to the situation

In the comments, viewers expressed outrage on the friends’ behalf. Some even recounted similar experiences.

One user wrote, “Please tell me you called the cops.”

A second user wrote, “My real ID was taken from me so I called the cops (without telling them) and they made them give it back and asked if I wanted to press charges because they stole my property. I asked for the manager….”

A third user wrote, “As a bartender, even if someone has a fake, we’re not allowed to keep their ID. We can ask if the person’s OK with us calling the cops to help us verify, but that’s about it. Glad you guys got them.”

Someone else wrote, “I know it’s know the point, but the Frosty Ducky was so cute.” Jillian replied, “I’m so sad about it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jillian via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to BJ’s Restaurant via online contact form for comment.

