‘I thought everyone knew that’: Car owner realizes he’s been putting sun shade on wrong this whole time

There are many simple things in life that folks have not been taught to do.

From knowing how to count change as a cashier, to children not knowing the alphabet, folks have long taken to social media to share the astounding knowledge gaps they observe in others.

This is an issue that has long plagued the U.S., with one in six adults lacking basic skills like reading, math, problem solving and technology according to a 2013 study.

One of the reasons highlighted as causing these lack of skills was inequality, with those lacking skills more frequently coming from low-income backgrounds. This study just goes to show—there are lots of reasons why a person can grow into an adult without knowing certain things or gaining specific skills.

And some of this missing knowledge is as simple as placing a sun shade on your car’s windshield.

One man says he recently learned a relatively simple skill as an adult, and is taking to TikTok to share it with viewers, who say he is not alone in being unaware of the correct way to place a windshield cover in his vehicle to lock out heat.

Incorrectly placing sun shade on car’s windshield

In a short video posted to the platform by Kim (@kl3xf) on TikTok, he shows that he previously simply placed the sun shade in his vehicle incorrectly. In this manner, it did not fully block out the sun and reduce the heat in his car.

“After doing it wrong my entire life,” a text overlay on the seven-second video reads. “Finally got it right.”

In follow-up videos, the poster shows other drivers who have incorrectly used their window shade while parked to prevent their interior from becoming overheated or exposed to the sun. In one video, a driver has placed the shade on the outside of the car.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kim via TikTok direct message and a comment on the video.

How to use a car windshield’s sun shade correctly

To reduce the amount of heat allowed to penetrate a windshield, the metallic or foiled side should face out in the summer, car experts say. The side featuring a design or non-foiled surface should face out in the winter, to draw heat to the interior of the vehicle.

Kim’s video showed him using the sun visors to appropriately hold the shade in place with the foil side facing out. Many viewers shared that they also were unaware that there was a right or wrong way to use a sun shade in a car.

“I always thought I’d be blinding passerby’s by having the foil face out,” one commenter wrote.

“Are you sure?” another said. “Then why the cute designs on some of them?”

“But then why do they put the design on the none foil side cuz mine says Chevrolet on it but it doesn’t make sense for me to see it,” a third added. “cuz on the box it shows it on the outside.”

Some viewers in the know could not believe that there were people who did not know this—despite how prevalent this knowledge gap was among viewers who commented on the video.

“I don’t get it???” one commenter wrote. “How can you possibly get it wrong lmfao??”

“They taught us in elementary that black absorbs heat while white reflects it lmao,” another commented.

“I thought everyone knew this?” a further user said.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.