‘They would be making up symbols’: Music teacher says her 8th graders don’t know the alphabet

One music teacher believes America’s students are in crisis and took to social media with a severe claim.

In a viral video that has racked up over 181,000 views, TikTok user New Music Academy (@teresakayenewman) said many of her students are suffering with literacy issues.

“Our students cannot read at grade level,” the teacher began in the clip.

She continued to explain that her pupils’ inability to read is impacting her ability to teach them music.

“As a music teacher, I didn’t really think I had a whole lot to add to this conversation,” she said. “But I don’t think a lot of y’all understand how much this is affecting them in every single course they are taking.”

The music teacher then explained the many “struggles” she saw in her band hall this past year from students who could not read at grade level.

Apparently, these students could not write the introductory notes, which are simply letters of the alphabet, on a music staff.

“A lot of these kids would not even use alphabet symbols,” she explained. “They would be making up symbols.”

The teacher claimed that some of her students could not even write the letters A through G.

“They would also have issues not knowing alphabetical order,” the teacher noted.

To make matters even worse, the music educator said she was not dealing with this issue from only a few students.

“I’m talking 50 percent,” she said. “And we’re not also talking about sixth graders. We’re talking about sixth, seventh, and eighth graders.”

Thus, the issue impacted “kids who are about to go into high school.”

As a result, the teacher explained that she is forced to work with her students on the letters of the alphabet every day instead of teaching music.

This is not the first educator to express concerns on TikTok over their students’ ability to perform at grade level. Last month, the Daily Dot reported on a TikTok user who claimed many of his seventh graders cannot read.

In the comments section, many viewers expressed disbelief over the music teacher’s claims.

“I’m trying to fathom HOW it could possibly be this bad,” one wrote.

“8th graders that don’t know their abc’s?” another asked.

However, other teachers shared similar experiences with their pupils struggling with basic skills.

“My 9th grade honors kids in a ‘good’ school can’t write their last names,” a viewer shared.

“7th Grade math teacher here,” another said. “Many of my students couldn’t tell me how many quarters are in 75¢ or $1.”

The Daily Dot reached out to New Music Academy via TikTok comment for more information.