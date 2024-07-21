‘Rightttt like what ..why am I tipping to-go ?’: Viewers split when Bojangles customer gets asked to leave a tip. (What’s the etiquette?)



Tipping etiquette in the U.S. continues to mystify consumers across the country. After she was reportedly asked to tip at the southern fast food chicken n’ biscuits chain Bojangles, one TikTok user took to the platform for some answers.

In a video with over 340,000 views as of Sunday, content creator Arie (@livinghell6) posed the question of when and when not to tip to her viewers.

“Just to make sure we’re all in agreeance, we are not tipping people who do to-go orders, right?” she begins.

“And we’re also not tipping drive-thru workers, and we are not tipping people who just place our order, right?” she continues. “Because I was at Bojangles the other day and they asked me for a tip. We’re not doing that, right?”

To tip or not to tip?

In the comments section, users were divided in their responses.

“If I’m not sitting down in a restaurant somewhere, I do not tip for a drive-thru or somewhere bringing my food to the curbside,” one user expressed.

“I’m tipping everyone. Because I work for tips and tip karma is real,” another viewer wrote.

“I tip on to-go orders, it goes to the servers. They be busy and have to answer the phone too then make sure the order is together while trying to remember table 7’s side of ranch lol,” a third viewer argued.

“A tip for what, sis?” yet another user asked plainly.

The Daily Dot has recently reported on a viral TikTok from a Domino’s Pizza delivery worker who received no tip after delivering 11 pizzas to a church.

In the comments under that video, some users blamed tipping culture for creating an expectation in service workers to always receive a tip. One such user emphasized that tipping is a “choice, not a requirement.”

America’s tipping culture is a confusing, ever-changing, and unclear system. Drew Desilver, the senior writer of a study by the Pew Research Center on tipping culture in the U.S. published in November of last year, told the Washington Post: “Tipping is one of those things in American society where there aren’t clear rules. There’s not a single generally accepted way of doing things, like with traffic lights, where we all know that red means stop.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Arie via TikTok message for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.