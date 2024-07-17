‘Tipping is a choice, not a requirement’: Domino’s driver delivers $100 worth of pizza to a church. They can’t believe their tip

A Domino’s Pizza delivery driver took to TikTok to express shock and disappointment after delivering several pizzas and receiving no tip.

The complaint was captured in a viral video uploaded by user Seven (@gothhenge) that has amassed over 1.8 million views and thousands of comments.

“I just got back from delivering 11 pizzas to a church,” the woman began in the clip.

She then explained that, despite the large order with a bill that totaled $101, the customer did not offer a tip.

“Guess how much they tipped me?” the woman asked viewers.

The Domino’s worker then held up a signed bill that had $0.00 written into the tip amount.

“It’s not OK,” she continued.

She appeared to be very disappointed by the customer allegedly not offering a tip despite the large order.

However, in the comments section, many were torn about the expectation that customers must tip.

Some blamed “tipping culture” for service workers expecting tips for just doing their jobs.

“Tipping culture is getting so out of hand,” user Spencer wrote.

“Tipping is a CHOICE!!!!!” user Nick commented. “It’s not a REQUIREMENT.”

“Tipping culture is crazy,” another viewer echoed.

Despite the backlash in the comments, in a follow-up video, TikToker Seven said customers began to pony up more tips after seeing her viral video. She also said the video sparked conversations with her regular customers about tipping.

Many have taken to TikTok to criticize America’s tipping culture

One user posted a video that went viral after they claimed they were asked to tip at a self-checkout. Another alleged she was requested to tip over $80 for Target home delivery.

Recently, one woman accused a Starbucks worker of “breaking character” after she refused to tip while purchasing a drink.

Many news outlets have also tackled the question of whether or not tipping culture is getting out of hand.

A CNBC article issued recommendations to its readers about when tipping is appropriate and simply not necessary.

It advised consumers to think about how workers are paid (wage workers versus those who depend on tips like servers). Experts in the article also said that consumers should not be compelled to tip at automated kiosks.

“Delivery drivers are like waitresses in a restaurant; we rely on tips,” Seven said she explained to one of her regular customers during one of their exchanges.

The Daily Dot reached out to Seven via TikTok comment and direct message and to Domino’s Pizza by email for comment.

