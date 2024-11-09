‘The bartender not even acting slightly concerned’: Man buys woman a drink. She gives it back to the bartender for this reason

This bartender had a shocking reaction when a female patron alerted him about a person potentially trying to drug her.

Featured Video

It is common for people at the club or a bar to buy each other drinks, but the common wisdom is that you need to watch your drink being made and be mindful of it throughout the night in case a creep sneaks a drug into it.

This woman did exactly that and then reached out to the bartender for help, but he was useless.

Man buys woman a drink

In a viral video with more than 8 million views, TikTok user Randa (@damnranda_) explained that she was out at a bar with friends when a man bought her a drink. However, she didn’t see the drink being made and before sipping it noticed that there were visible red specks in it.

Advertisement

Cautious about what could potentially be in it, specifically thinking there could be a date rape drug slipped in, she explained the situation to the bartender and asked if he could make her a new one.

Bartenders are supposed to be allies in this situation, and some even have specific code words they use to help customers, especially women, get out of uncomfortable or potentially dangerous situations with men.

But in this case, the bartender couldn’t care less.

“We’re scared,” one of Randa’s friends told him.

Advertisement

“I’m not wasting no more liquor,” he allegedly told her.

Randa told him he could have the drink, walked away with her friend, and left the bar shortly after, not feeling safe in the bar anymore.

“Date rape” is a term used to describe when the rapist already has a relationship with their victim, whether it be an acquaintance, a person they went on a date with, or an intimate partner.

Advertisement

It is also commonly used to refer to scenarios and drugs in which a person (stranger, acquaintance, or known party) sneaks drugs into a person’s drink with the intention of taking advantage of them sexually.

Date rape drugs, also known as “roofies”, are commonly tranquilizers called Rohypnol. But multiple substances, legal and illegal, are used in the act. They are usually in the form of a small, tasteless tablet or liquid that can be undetectable to the human eye once mixed in a drink. These drugs are meant to disorient the person, make them too weak to fight back, and can even cause them to act out, according to WebMD.

Roofies specifically can relax your muscles to the point that its hard to walk or stand, can cause you to pass out, and black out. Roofies usually take effect within 30 minutes, peaking around 2 hours. Even one milligram can stay in your system for up to 12 hours.

Signs to look out for

Many date rape drugs are difficult to detect, especially in a party or bar setting. Here are a few red flags to look out for, according to WedMD:

Advertisement

your drink suddenly being fizzy or foamy

it tasting off, like being salty or bitter

a dark liquid turning cloudy or a clear liquid looking blue

residue, like from a tablet that didn’t fully dissolve

What are bartenders supposed to do?

Generally, bartenders are expected to be an ally to a person who was potentially drugged. However, there doesn’t seem to be a concrete code or guidebook that they are beholden to.

You’d like to think the bartender remake the drink, confront the suspect, and remove them from the bar.

Advertisement

“As a bartender he was suppose 1. Remake it 2. Ask you who was the person 3. Let his manager know about it so they can be on the lookout for this person. The bar can be held responsible for that!” wrote one user.

“Wow. Smh. And the drug in that drink is CLEAR AS DAY! And he wouldn’t remake?!?,” the top comment read.

“The bartender not acting even slightly concerned is so scary…” a person said.

“I’d ask his name, tell his manager, leave a review,” another added.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Randa for comment via email and Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.