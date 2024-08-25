‘T-Mobile do you need a customer?’: Man’s AT&T bill goes up with no notice. He can’t believe why when he calls customer service

An AT&T customer (@bigmilk) says he is considering changing to T-Mobile after his monthly phone bill increased by $10 without anyone notifying him.

On Aug. 8, the customer posted a TikTok in which he talks about his concerns with his phone company. The video has over 100,000 views.

He says an AT&T representative apologized but was not “willing to do anything about it” when he called.

“So I canceled my wearable, I canceled my Wi-Fi hotspot access, and now my monthly bill will be $45 less than it normally is,” he says. “And that’s on [expletive] customer service.”

The customer says he has been loyal to AT&T for over a decade.

“It’s been great, but recently I’m just not on board and will probably be canceling my services soon,” he says in his TikTok. “So thanks AT&T for helping me save money and reevaluate my bill today.”

AT&T did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment, but the cellphone company does list notices of price changes in its terms of service. It is specifically listed in the bill notice disclosure section.

There are, however, other AT&T customers who have had this same problem.

One year ago, a customer posted a complaint about a rate increase without notice to the company’s Reddit page.

Can AT&T and T-Mobile initiate a bill increase without notifying customers?

While the Federal Communications Commission requires carriers to provide clear and non-misleading information on billing statements, the agency does not require notice of billing changes.

Despite @bigmilk’s eagerness to change carriers, T-Mobile may not be any better about this.

T-Mobile surcharges may change without notice, too, according to the cellphone company’s terms and conditions.

“T-Mobile just raised my bill $10 per line just randomly,” one viewer commented on @bigmilk’s video. “Called them, they said ‘Yeah we’re just raising prices because we can.’”

“I’m tired of companies just raising the price and literally making no changes to the service? Why am I getting charged more for nothing?!” another viewer questioned.

@bigmilk did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s requests for comments.

