‘I’m just gonna sit at the bar’: Servers mock customers who ask to sit at the bar but sit at table

A group of servers got together to collect some of their “classic server moments”—including people who say they’re going to “sit at the bar” but then grab a table instead.

The video from TikToker @allisonpaigefrank went wildly viral, getting more than 9.3 million views and 1.9 million likes since going up on June 28.

Most of the video shows servers depicting themselves and customers, exaggeratedly laughing at things customers are saying when they’re trying to be funny. They give the impression, from this video, that servers have heard many of these one-liners before.

For instance, there’s the server who asks, “Can I get you guys anything else?”

The server portraying the customer quips, “A million dollars!”

Another “gem” comes from a server asking a customer, “How was everything?”

The server portraying the customer holds up a plate that’s been completely eaten off, saying, “Hated it!”

There are a few other segments in which the servers get a little aggressive in telling them to read the menu to answer questions, such as the customer asking about Happy Hour specials on the menu, and a server pointing and saying, “Well, if you open your f*cking eyes …”

And, in the last snippet of the video, a server portraying a customer informs the staff she’s going to “just sit at the bar” when asked if she’s going to grab a table. She moves toward the bar, hesitates for a second, and then makes a beeline for a table.

It seemed that other servers were among the commenters.

“Someone once told me they hated their food and I started laughing, but they weren’t joking,” one confessed.

“When customers ask, ‘what draft beers do you have’ I say ‘a lot’ then open the beer menu,” another shared.

“Anytime someone said ‘a million dollars,'” someone else offered, “I told them ‘if I had a million dollars I would not be working here’ lol.”

“Omfg,” one exclaimed. “The “I’m gonna sit at the bar” and then NOT GOING TO THE BAR UGGGHBBH.”

Someone else gave blanket approval across the board, stating, “As a former server, I approve and encourage every response.”

Another commenter simply said, “Nah this is mad funny.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.