‘I wish this wasn’t a true story’: Server lied to customers by pretending to get punched in the face after he forgot to put in their order. They tipped him $160

In a viral video that has been viewed nearly 21,000 times, TikToker and server Dean Redmond (@DeanRedmonds) said one of his tables felt bad and tipped him big after he lied about getting socked in the eye.

“I just got away with the craziest lie I’ve ever told,” the TikToker began his video. “I’m gonna be so canceled.”

It all started when a 22-person bachelorette party came to his restaurant. He said he got terrible acid reflux right after taking their order and had to run to the restroom to throw up. When he finally pulled himself together and returned to work, his boss angrily awaited him. Another large party had been waiting for him to take their order all that time. He quickly tended to the second table but forgot to give the bachelorette party’s order to the kitchen.

Redmond ran to the kitchen and got the bachelorette party’s ticket placed at the front of the line. However, the party had already been waiting 15 minutes, “which in restaurant time is like over an hour,” as Redmond put it. That’s when he came up with a strange excuse for his slow service.

“I grabbed my co-worker who does her makeup at work in the morning. I’m like, ‘We have to do something,'” he explained. “So, we put on this black eye makeup, and I run to the table. I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m so sorry, but someone just punched me in my eye because I forgot to put their order in.”

The customers immediately felt terrible and began consoling him. Redmond assured them that their food would be out shortly, and the customers insisted that he get an ice pack for himself in the meantime. Redmond said the table treated him like a hero when he returned with a plate of food in one hand and an ice pack in the other.

“They’re like hysterically clapping for me,” he exclaimed.

And the best part was they gave him a massive tip of over $160.

In the comments section, many viewers applauded Redmond’s quick thinking and the effort he put into making his lie believable.

“The quick thinking, the acting…u deserved that tip fr,” one commenter wrote.

“You weren’t lying you were acting and gave them an incredible performance and a great story,” a second reasoned.

“I’m impressed by the makeup,” a third praised.

“That looks so real, I woulda fell for it,” another said.

This is not the first time Redmond’s stories and acting have fooled guests and landed him a big tip. Back in March, the TikToker went viral for a similar story about tricking a bachelorette party into believing he had a dog bite so they would forget he didn’t put in five items from their order. And in February, he lied to another party and said that the police called to inform him that his mom died in a car crash so they wouldn’t complain about his service.

The Daily Dot contacted Dean Redmond via TikTok comment for further information.