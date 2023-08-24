‘That’s that point of the unlimited wings they bring them slower and slower’: Applebee’s customers say they had to leave during unlimited wings because servers were taking too long

A group of high school students claimed victory in a battle against Applebee’s unlimited wings—after servers took too long to deliver new rounds of wings to the customers.

The video, labeled “4 hungry high schooler’s vs. Applebee’s,” was uploaded by a TikToker who posts under the handle moe.cyrian (@cyrian._). Since debuting on Sunday, it’s attracted more than 1.2 million views.

It starts with the quartet eating healthy servings of boneless wings and fries during the first two rounds.

Then, after the third round, the on-screen caption notes, “They couldn’t keep up with us, we had to wait so long in between.”

Finally, the last round arrives, but the creator states, “They were taking too long so we left.”

The customers ultimately declared victory, with the on-screen caption reading, “High school boyz 1, Applebee’s 0.”

According to Applebee’s website, the “All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings with Unlimited Classic Fries” special costs $12.99 per person, and is a dine-in special.

The delay between rounds is the point, according to several Applebee’s customers who claimed to be speaking from experience.

“No, that’s [the] point of the unlimited wings,” one said. “They bring them slower and slower.”

“It took like 30-40 minutes for our food to come out for only two people,” another recalled.

“It was taking so long in between rounds for me (20+min),” said a third user. “But I literally walked up to the kitchen to ask. Because they weren’t bringing anything out.”

Some customers had suggestions for how to get the Applebee’s wings to appear more quickly: “All you gotta do is say bring ‘em fast or they ain’t getting a tip. They bring them within five minutes.”

Another piggybacked on that comment, adding, “Fr, whenever I go to Red Lobster for all-you-can-eat shrimp, I always [say] the longer you take to bring them out, the longer I’m here.”

Some customers were excited about the prospect of all-you-can-eat wings, with one declaring, “I never wanted to go to Applebees so bad.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s via email.