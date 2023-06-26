‘Do you not get tired of ordering sh*t from f*cking Amazon’: Delivery driver calls out customers who order ‘every day’ after delivering to the same houses

An Amazon driver on TikTok is going viral after saying they’re over customers who get packages delivered nearly every day.

In the video, Lexx (@lexx.dagoat) is seen filming inside an Amazon delivery truck decked head to toe in Amazon gear.

“POV: Being an Amazon delivery driver be likeeee,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The worker starts the video by asking a hypothetical, “What the f*ck is wrong with people?”

They go on to share that they swear they deliver packages to “the same motherf*ckers every godd*mn day.”

“Do y’all not get tired of ordering shit from f*cking Amazon,” Lexx says with an incredulous look on their face. “Sh*t. Evidently not because every f*cking day, every day, every godd*mn day I got a motherf*cking package for you.”

Lexx adds that it’s not even like she delivers just one or two packages daily to the regulars. Sometimes it’s a whole bag of merchandise.

“A b*itch is tired, like give Amazon a rest,” Lexx says, concluding the 30-second clip.

With the retailer growing at a breakneck speed, its workers, including delivery drivers, are feeling the crunch. In 2021, Insider reported that Amazon delivery partners deliver anywhere between 170 and 350 packages per shift and they can have up to 190 stops to make in one shift.

The delivery giant is projected to unseat Walmart this year as the largest retailer in the United States, Yahoo Finance reported. The company is estimated to have 300 million prime members globally by the end of the year.

The video has garnered nearly 350,000 views and more than 2,000 comments as of Monday morning.

Many commenters shared their reasoning as to why some people may be getting so many packages.

“We don’t wanna leave the house, lol,” the most popular comment read.

“I’m going to make prime worth it!” a person said.

“Lol sometimes we order ten things at once but they don’t all come in together,” another wrote.

Others said that while it can be annoying to deliver to the same homes over and over again, at least those customers are keeping Lexx employed.

