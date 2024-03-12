‘Probably just a coincidence?’: Rumors explode after Boeing whistleblower dies by suicide

A former Boeing employee turned whistleblower was found dead on Saturday, leading to an explosion of rumors across social media.

John Barnett, who was in the middle of testifying in a lawsuit against the company, was discovered in his vehicle in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina with a “self-inflicted” wound, according to police.

The 62-year-old blew the whistle in 2017 following his retirement from Boeing after 32 years at the company. Barnett alleged that the airplane manufacturer had been cutting corners in regard to safety.

Barnett was suing Boeing for defamation and was in Charleston to give a deposition in the trial.

News of the death, which was first revealed by the BBC, was immediately met with skepticism online. Many users are already suggesting that foul play may have been involved.

“Probably a good idea to come to grips with the fact that we live in a country where corporations and the government can assassinate citizens with impunity,” one user boldly claimed.

“This BOEING Whistleblower 62 year old John Barnett was found dead inside his truck in a Hotel Parking Garage, just days after recording this,” another said alongside a video of Barnett. “Probably just a coincidence?”

🚨✈️ This BOEING Whistleblower 62 year old John Barnett was found dead inside his truck in a Hotel Parking Garage, just days after recording this.



CW: suicide



The Boeing whistleblower’s lawyer doubts he committed suicide after he was found dead.



The body of 62-year-old John Barnett was found in his truck after he failed to show up for an interview to testify against Boeing.



Barnett’s complaints against Boeing included the claim that employees were pushed to use sub-standards parts on aircraft. The whistleblower also alleged that the oxygen systems on certain planes had serious issues which could have caused as many as one in four breathing masks not to work during an emergency.

Barnett served as a quality control manager at Boeind’s Charleston facility.

Boeing has denied Barnett’s claims.

A handful of users, however, pushed back on the insinuation that Barnett’s death was suspicious.

Jesselyn Radack, an attorney who has represented whistleblowers in the past, questioned the BBC’s headline choice.

“I [heart emoji] @BBCWorld, but this headline sounds much more nefarious than the truth: the #whistleblower took his own life.”

Boeing released the following statement in response to Barnett’s death: “We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Boeing is under increased scrutiny after a series of accidents in recent months involving its aircraft. In just one instance in January, an emergency exit door on a new Boeing 737 Max blew mid-flight.

An investigation by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board found that four bolts designed to hold the door in place were not properly fitted.