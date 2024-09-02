‘I had no idea at all’: Woman shares ‘adulting hack’ to save hundreds on A/C

Even as Summer 2024 fades, hot weather continues to linger. And running the air conditioning can prove costly. One woman is sharing a hack she hopes will help others save money.

TikTok user Jen Avery (@jen_avery) shared the hack in a video posted last week that has since accrued more than 47,000 views.

“Do you own or rent a home and the A/C costs are absolutely murdering you this year?” she asks. “Come with me on an episode of ‘what they didn’t [expletive] teach you before you turned into an adult, and now you know it or need to know it.’”

The ‘adulting hack’ Jen recommends

This summer, the content creator has had problems with the A/C. So, she says she calls someone to check it out. “We had the A/C guy come out and he was like, ‘Oh, did you clean, like that whole thing?’” she says as she walks out of her house.

Then, Avery points to an A/C condenser, and zooms in on it. “You see all of this?” she asks, gesturing to the clean compressor the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) technician cleaned. “That is clean.”

Next, she shows the other side of the unit’s compressor she needs to clean. After calling out the HVAC technician, she learned an important lesson. “You’re actually supposed to wash that every six months to a year,” she shares.

Since then, the content creator noticed a difference. “All I know is that our house was always 79 when it should have been 74. After he washed it, literally five-degree drop in the house within 30 minutes,” she says.

Because of this lesson, she learned, Avery encourages viewers to pass this along. “Long story short, go [expletive] wash yours and tell your friends. Everyone needs to know this,” she concludes.

Viewers weigh in

According to CENT, the average monthly bill during hotter weather can cost $70 to $144. In the comments section of the video, users said they too, like Avery, had to learn this the hard way. Furthermore, others chimed in with more helpful tips.

“I JUST learned this $1,600 lesson recently. And too much strain from the dirt/dust = blown capacitor on one of the hottest days of the year lol,” one viewer shared.

“This is legit. Spent $100 to find this out, but our guy was at least nice enough to wash the whole thing lol,” another revealed.

“Also! Our HVAC guy told us to take the thermostat off auto and have the fan run continuously to maintain proper temp instead of it fighting back and forth to regain temps,” one user commented.

“HVAC wife here. Change your filters monthly! Get the cheapest ones. Sign up for an auto-delivery from Amazon and it’ll be a good reminder,” a third wrote.

Should you clean your A/C condenser?

Yes, it’s recommended that the condenser is cleaned twice a year and the coils once a year. Cleaning and changing the coils helps the condenser run efficiently and prevents it from burning out.

Additionally, filters should be replaced every three months. However, it all depends on where you live, how many pets you have, and how old the condenser is, according to Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric.

