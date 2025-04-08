‘That glove box is disrespectful for 75k’: Woman Buys 2023 Jeep Wrangler. Then she sits in the passenger seat

A woman was presumably excited to purchase a 2023 Jeep Wrangler. Unfortunately, after closer inspection, she isn’t thrilled with the build quality. So, she copes by creating an ASMR video.

TikTok user Bing (@bingscars) posted a video of her ASMR on Friday, and it has since received 63K views. In the on-screen caption, Bing writes, “2023 Jeep Wrangler build quality ASMR [broken heart emoji].”

The video starts with Bing pulling on one of the side door panels. It sounds like plastic knocking together. Next up, Bing jiggles the passenger-side sun visor. Similarly, the hinge looks made of plastic and it seems very loose. The panel above it doesn’t appear that much sturdier.

Finally, Bing opens and shuts the glove box a couple of times. It sounds just as plastic and fragile as all her other tests.

In the caption, Bing indicates she is rethinking her purchase. “Are the ducks worth it?” she asks, referring to Jeep enthusiasts’ practice of placing rubber ducks on another person’s Jeep.

Viewers react to the Jeep Wrangler ASMR

In the comments section, viewers offered their opinions on the Jeep brand and whether or not it’s a good buy in today’s auto market.

One viewer wrote, “Will never understand why people buy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.”

A second viewer wrote, “And y’all will continue to drop that much money for a pavement prowler and a dash full of ducks.”

A third viewer stated, “Average Stellantis vehicle.”

Someone else said, “That glove box is disrespectful for $75k.”

Another person wrote, “My Volkswagen Jetta is a Rolls Royce compared to this.” Bing replied, “Dude, this makes my 1995 Miata seem like a Bentley.”

Issues with the Jeep Wrangler

According to Edmunds, the 2023 Wrangler is a “good” vehicle that ranks 7.7 out of 10 and sells for approximately $34,000. Of course, with upgrades, it can go for upwards of $75,000.

Its pros include its considerable off-road capabilities, extensive customization options, and removable tops and doors. In terms of cons, owners tend to have trouble with steering, wind and tire noise at highway speeds, and limited cargo space.

Bing is hardly the first person to complain about the build quality of the Wrangler. The Daily Dot previously covered a car expert who went in on the model’s window controls last year, a woman who discovered her Wrangler struggled to maintain speed uphill, and a mechanic who found out a single part would cost $160. Another car expert said this has more to do with the state of the modern automobile and not the failure of Jeep alone.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bing via TikTok comment and Stellantis via email for comment.

