‘I cannot go any higher than 70 miles per hour uphill’: Woman says she regrets buying Jeep Wrangler

In 2022, 91.7% of households in the United States had at least one vehicle, per Forbes. This means that, in total, there are over 278 million registered personal and commercial vehicles in the country.

Given how many Americans use cars, it’s not surprising that cars have been a large topic of discussion on the internet since its early days, with much of that discussion coming in the form of car advice.

This discussion has now made its way to TikTok, where numerous users from around the world are sharing their advice about how to maintain a car, which cars to get, and, crucially, which cars to avoid.

For example, one user recently called out Hyundai after the paint began to peel on her car after just a few years of ownership. Another shared a horror story about his experience with a Dodge Ram, and a further internet user sparked discussion after advising against buying luxury cars.

Now, an additional internet user has added to that discussion by detailing her negative experience with a Jeep Wrangler.

Why a Jeep Wrangler was “one of the worst car decisions I’ve ever made”

In a video with over one million views, TikTok user Kenzy (@woahkenzyy) explains why she regrets her decision to buy a Jeep Wrangler.

According to Kenzy, she had purchased a 2021 diesel model of the car for $71,000. Problems began almost immediately.

“I was driving my car on a really hot day, and I was going about 70 in the fast lane, going uphill and my car shuts down,” she recalls. “I panic. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, is my car overheating? What’s going on? I don’t know what’s happening!’”

When she called her dealership to report the problem, she was allegedly informed that her car “cannot go any higher than 70 MPH uphill” or it would “continue to shut down.” This was a problem for Kenzy, as she frequently traveled between Las Vegas and California, a route known for having several hills.

Next, she says she began to have an issue where the car simply would not turn on. The dealership was similarly unhelpful.

“I hit the dealer up and they’re like, ‘Oh, that just kind of happens sometimes.’ Like, ‘They’re just not very reliable,’” Kenzy states. “And I’m like, what?”

Kenzy opted to change the battery. At this point, she had had the vehicle for less than a year.

Finally, she claims that, at some point during her ownership, the Jeep became unreasonably loud—so much so that she felt the need to “turn [her] car off in drive thrus because it’s so loud and obnoxious.” The dealership did not offer a solution, and when she tried to resell it, she was told the car was worth just $37,000.

“There wasn’t a single day that I drove my Jeep that my heart didn’t drop to my feet. I just didn’t feel safe in it. It was just so freaking loud,” she concludes. “I am so thankful to have a quiet car that I can, like, actually hear my thoughts in. But yeah, I will never be buying one again.”

In the comments section, users shared similar complaints about their Jeep Wranglers.

“I have a 2024 jeep wrangler and it’s given me soooo many issues,” said a user.

“My sister paid the same exact thing for her Wrangler. She got bad vibes about it within the first year. Ended up trading it in, but on the way to the dealer, the car has the ‘death wobble,’” recounted another. “The day it happened, she traded it for a Kia Telluride fully loaded. the dealership offered her less than $30K smh.”

“It’s jeeps in general,” declared a third. “I will never get another one.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeep and Kenzy via email.

