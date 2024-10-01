The dark origins of the ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ meme

Wake Me Up When September Ends memes, inspired by the Green Day ballad off of the album American Idiot, are a group of memes that joke about September. The memes are similar to “It’s Gonna Be May” jokes. As fans have learned, however, the song’s origins are dark.

Featured Video

Song origins

The lyrics refer to September, but despite the memes‘ humorous tone, the song’s roots are much heavier. The song, which is the only one on the album that isn’t part of a larger story arch, was written by lead Billie Joe Armstrong.

The song tackles the singer’s father’s death. Andrew Armstrong died of esophageal cancer on September 1st, 1982. The song was released in 2004. Billie Joe had written it earlier but wasn’t ready to share it until American Idiot.

Advertisement

Wake Me Up When September Ends lyrics

The song’s first verse sets the tone of the somber but powerful track.

Summer has come and passed

The innocent can never last

Wake me up when September ends

Like my father’s come to pass

Seven years has gone so fast

Wake me up when September ends

Advertisement

The Green Day memes are often posted on two dates. Some are shared on the first of September, and others on the first of October to signify the month’s end.

Wake Me Up When September Ends meme controversy

While some find humor in Wake Me Up When September Ends memes, there are a lot of people who don’t agree with making the song the subject of humor. In 2020, Green Day fans started to take a stand against memes related to the song, given that its serious subject matter is now well documented.

Advertisement

Billie Joe was a good sport when he joked about the phenomenon in a 2016 interview with Vulture.

“It’s like when Jesus was born on December 25th. People go ‘Hey it’s Christmas time.’ When the Easter Bunny comes it’s like, ‘Hey it’s Easter.’ September comes then people go, ‘Hey it’s that guy from Green Day.’ Have fun, get a life at the same time,” joking that his next song would be, ‘Shut the fuck up when October comes.’”

Advertisement

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

More fall memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.