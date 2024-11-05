40 of the funniest Voting Day memes

It’s officially Voting Day in the United States, which means that the memes are in full swing and folks are using humor to destress from the seemingly neverending 2024 election. The presidential race is finally (eventually) coming to an end between Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump.

Here is a roundup of the 40 funniest Voting Day memes. Happy Election Day!

1.

2.

3.

Friendly reminder that from now until Wednesday, we are living in the metaphorical equivalent of an airport lounge. Calories don’t count. Money doesn’t matter. No one will judge you for having a beer at 10am. — Katie Howland (@katieshowland) November 4, 2024

4.

5.

6.

7.

lol. So glad we are done with hate ads, rallies, and prideful rhetoric on both sides. Now we can enjoy the fun election day memes. Saw this earlier. pic.twitter.com/OcKq3wj1mN — ΞAsp0rts.eth ⛺️ (@EthAsp0rts) November 5, 2024

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

fate of the supreme court potentially for the next 40 years decided tomorrow pic.twitter.com/DWtJGMT28m — Simplified SCOTUS (@SimpleSCOTUS) November 4, 2024

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

Long lines in PA, MI, and WI today, was barely able to vote in all three — tyson brody (@tysonbrody) November 5, 2024

32.

33.

if kamala wins jimmy carter is going to die like yoda in return of the jedi immediately after — gwen howerton (@kissphoria) November 5, 2024

34.

My agenda today:



• Vote

• Drag Show

• Abortion at lunch

• Vote again

• Sex change in a prison bathroom

• Put tampons in the men’s room

• Cast some spells while listening to Taylor Swift

• Eat pets for dinner in Springfield

• Take “illegals” to vote — Megan (@JetlifeMegs) November 5, 2024

35.

Vote faster Americans, I want the funny colors on the screen pic.twitter.com/haQUpIf61L — Basil⛧🇺🇦🇵🇸🇱🇧🇺🇳 (@IncogBasil) November 5, 2024

36.

for real, america can’t be real pic.twitter.com/3lVfGOgIzg — ×͜× Rokhaya ⸆⸉ 🩵 (@RokhaLovesHS) November 4, 2024

37.

Did someone say election? pic.twitter.com/Ig9skNdIJs — PRINCEOFPOPSTAN | parody (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) November 4, 2024

38.

She’s about to have an absolutely incredible couple of days. pic.twitter.com/ef93cG6rpM — Rob || Pro-Democracy || #HarrisWalz2024 (@RealityRobbed) November 5, 2024

39.

if kamala does win the Left should do a Jan 6 on tesla hq — acabylon bee (@acabylonbee) November 5, 2024

40.

Me understanding all of this https://t.co/FJI1AN9ZN8 pic.twitter.com/CjMW5nNTsO — Mary Cosby’s Bread Purse (@spicykezzinnugg) November 4, 2024

More 2024 election memes:

