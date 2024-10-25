Arnold Palmer memes are trending after former President Donald Trump lauded the late golf icon’s genitalia during a campaign rally on Oct. 19, 2024. Trump told the anecdote during a 12-minute spiel about Palmer in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, praising the golfer and his ability to impress other men on the green.
What did Donald Trump say about Arnold Palmer?
Trump is known for his love of golf and has spoken about his admiration for Arnold Palmer in the past. This time, however, his words of respect went even further off script than usual.
“This is a guy that was all man,” said the former president. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’”
Arnold Palmer’s daughter Peg Palmer Wears responds to Trump’s comments
The golf legend’s surviving daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, wasn’t exactly pleased to hear Trump’s comments about her father showering.
“Being at the airport, which is named for my dad, where he flew out of to go to work every day or every week, you know, to come there and talk about … hackneyed anecdotes from the locker room … seemed disrespectful and inappropriate to me,” she said to ABC News.
Former adult film star Stormy Daniels also addressed Trump’s comments about Palmer, mocking the presidential nominee in a clip shared by comedian Matt Friend by saying the was “no Arnold Palmer.”
Should I be looking at Arnold Palmer memes at work?
Nope. As you might expect, jokes about comments on a person’s genitals are generally not safe for work. The cleanest ones are about how you’re better off keeping away from social media for a while if you don’t like dirty humor. We, on the other hand, have spent our work hours gathering the best of these memes for your pleasure.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
Related memes:
- Trump McDonald’s memes take off after publicity stunt
- ‘One of the wettest… from the standpoint of water’ is everyone’s favorite new Trump meme
- The best covfefe tweets, the Trump meme that already peaked
- Tiger Woods shaking hands with a tree is one of golf’s funniest memes
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.