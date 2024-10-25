Advertisement
Memes

Arnold Palmer memes spread after Trump’s ‘compliment’ lands in the rough

“I’m never ordering a large Arnold Palmer again.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Two panel image on the left is the surprised guy meme, on the right is Donald Trump giving a speech.

Arnold Palmer memes are trending after former President Donald Trump lauded the late golf icon’s genitalia during a campaign rally on Oct. 19, 2024. Trump told the anecdote during a 12-minute spiel about Palmer in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, praising the golfer and his ability to impress other men on the green.

Featured Video

What did Donald Trump say about Arnold Palmer?

Trump is known for his love of golf and has spoken about his admiration for Arnold Palmer in the past. This time, however, his words of respect went even further off script than usual.

“This is a guy that was all man,” said the former president. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’”

Advertisement

Arnold Palmer’s daughter Peg Palmer Wears responds to Trump’s comments

The golf legend’s surviving daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, wasn’t exactly pleased to hear Trump’s comments about her father showering.

“Being at the airport, which is named for my dad, where he flew out of to go to work every day or every week, you know, to come there and talk about … hackneyed anecdotes from the locker room … seemed disrespectful and inappropriate to me,” she said to ABC News.

Advertisement

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels also addressed Trump’s comments about Palmer, mocking the presidential nominee in a clip shared by comedian Matt Friend by saying the was “no Arnold Palmer.”

Should I be looking at Arnold Palmer memes at work?

Nope. As you might expect, jokes about comments on a person’s genitals are generally not safe for work. The cleanest ones are about how you’re better off keeping away from social media for a while if you don’t like dirty humor. We, on the other hand, have spent our work hours gathering the best of these memes for your pleasure.

Advertisement

1.

Arnold Palmer meme with an image of Bob Hope.
@ben_rosen/X

2.

'Trump 2021: Hang Mike Pence! Trump 2024: Hung Arnold Palmer!'
@ben_rosen/X
Advertisement

3.

Tweet with the gif of the monkey pushing his laptop off the table.
@ben_rosen/X

4.

Tweet reading ''I love women, but have you seen Arnold Palmer’s dong?' -Donald Trump'
@RexChapman/X
Advertisement

5.

@RexChapman/X

6.

Advertisement

7.

Arnold Palmer meme with a video of Trump smiling and sticking his tongue out.
@CharlesSkaggs/X

8.

Arnold Palmer meme with a clip from Caddyshack.
@CharlesSkaggs/X
Advertisement

9.

Arnold Palmer meme with a gif of a man in a red sweater making a face.
@CharlesSkaggs/X

10.

Arnold Palmer meme with a gif of a confused man gripping his head.
@HannahDrake628/X
Advertisement

11.

Tweet reading 'In a state where Arnold Palmer won the Masters four times, Harris made almost no mention of his penis. It was otherwise a spirited rally.'
@HannahDrake628/X

12.

Video clip of Lindsey Graham licking his lips.
@guelphgirlchris/X
Advertisement

13.

Tweet with a gif of a woman holding her hands out to indicate how big something is.
@guelphgirlchris/X

14.

Advertisement

15.

16.

Advertisement

17.

18.

Advertisement

19.

20.

Advertisement

21.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

arnold palmer Donald Trump Memes Stormy Daniels
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot