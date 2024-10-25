Arnold Palmer memes are trending after former President Donald Trump lauded the late golf icon’s genitalia during a campaign rally on Oct. 19, 2024. Trump told the anecdote during a 12-minute spiel about Palmer in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, praising the golfer and his ability to impress other men on the green.

Featured Video

What did Donald Trump say about Arnold Palmer?

Trump is known for his love of golf and has spoken about his admiration for Arnold Palmer in the past. This time, however, his words of respect went even further off script than usual.

“This is a guy that was all man,” said the former president. “This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God, that’s unbelievable.’”

Advertisement

Trump: “Arnold Palmer was all man and I say that in all due respect to women, and I love women, but this is a guy that was all man…When he took showers with the other pros they came out of there, they said, ‘Oh my God. That’s unbelievable.’” pic.twitter.com/3GcW8ImFjS — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) October 19, 2024

The golf legend’s surviving daughter, Peg Palmer Wears, wasn’t exactly pleased to hear Trump’s comments about her father showering.

“Being at the airport, which is named for my dad, where he flew out of to go to work every day or every week, you know, to come there and talk about … hackneyed anecdotes from the locker room … seemed disrespectful and inappropriate to me,” she said to ABC News.

Advertisement

Former adult film star Stormy Daniels also addressed Trump’s comments about Palmer, mocking the presidential nominee in a clip shared by comedian Matt Friend by saying the was “no Arnold Palmer.”

Donald Trump reunites with Stormy Daniels pic.twitter.com/Vm1HmEaF1X — Matt Friend (@themattfriend) October 23, 2024

Should I be looking at Arnold Palmer memes at work?

Nope. As you might expect, jokes about comments on a person’s genitals are generally not safe for work. The cleanest ones are about how you’re better off keeping away from social media for a while if you don’t like dirty humor. We, on the other hand, have spent our work hours gathering the best of these memes for your pleasure.

Advertisement

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

4.

Advertisement

5.

Trump is thinking about Arnold Palmer in the shower again tonight. pic.twitter.com/W8xjlq3Jlu — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 24, 2024 @RexChapman/X

6.

DID I EVER TELL YOU HOW HUGE ARNOLD PALMER’S CLUNKER IS? pic.twitter.com/x9epB0oxBb — Beth (@MrsStinkFingers) October 20, 2024

Advertisement

7.

8.

Advertisement

9.

10.

Advertisement

11.

12.

Advertisement

13.

14.

Donald Trump thinking about Arnold Palmer pic.twitter.com/6D6XbO7gjB — Stream the Vote (@StreamtheVote) October 20, 2024

Advertisement

15.

Can we call this dance “The Arnold Palmer?” pic.twitter.com/VlRupwN3DR — MotherofEagles (@CCknockout) October 20, 2024

16.

I’ve only just realised that he’s not dancing, he’s thinking about Arnold Palmer. pic.twitter.com/jB7MyPW0Ov — Four Seasons Total Landscaping (@TotalSeasons) October 21, 2024

Advertisement

17.

18.

Ghost of Arnold Palmer made an appearance onstage last night. https://t.co/ur0aeYhUv4 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 24, 2024

Advertisement

19.

I’m never ordering a large Arnold Palmer again pic.twitter.com/msnXyl2bYf — Mike N. 💙🇺🇸 (@MikeyNog) October 19, 2024

20.

Fox News cut away from trump talking about Arnold Palmer’s big swinging private part and showed Kamala’s rally instead.



I AM SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/GRiCBQgDqc — Renee 🪷 (@PettyLupone) October 19, 2024

Advertisement

21.

“Sorry, machine is broken. No shakes today. Wanna hear how big Arnold Palmer’s cock is?” pic.twitter.com/lAMJFLl8aE — YS (@NYinLA2121) October 20, 2024

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.