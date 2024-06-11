Turkish Quandale Dingle took TikTok by storm in March 2024, thanks to viral videos of a group that came to be known as the TikTok Rizz Party Carnival Boys. If these words sound like absolute nonsense to you, you’re in the right place. Let’s break it down.

What is TikTok Rizz Party?

TikTok Rizz Party was originally a meme spawned in mid-2023, after an image of a flyer advertising a party by that name in Tampa, Florida, went viral. People online generally mocked the idea for trying too hard to appeal to Gen Z.

In March 2024, the name found a new life after Island Entertainment posted a TikTok showing a group of teen boys “showing how its done at Jillian’s sweet 16.” The group was seen singing and dancing along to “Carnival” by ¥$ (Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign), featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti.

The TikTok went viral, largely for its cringe factor. Soon people were referring to the group as the TikTok Rizz Party Carnival Boys.

Island Entertainment shared another video almost a week later showing the same guys at the same party getting down to several other songs, starting with “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert.

“The carnival guys doing their thing,” the company wrote.

As more footage spread, so did commentary. It ranged from how the TikTok Rizz Party ruined “Carnival” to humorous analyses about it bringing about the downfall of the entire music industry.

Who is Turkish Quandale Dingle?

One of the boys featured in the second TikTok garnered attention of his own after someone pointed out his resemblance to “Quandale Dingle.” Quandale Dingle is a meme character frequently represented by distorted images of NBA Youngboy.

In early April, so-called Turkish Quandale Dingle revealed his true identity by joining TikTok. He posted a video with another teen from the original TikTok, who had become known as Blue Tie Kid. TQD, as he now sometimes refers to himself as, is actually a teen by the name of Michael Amato. And Blue Tie was revealed to be Sebastian Sarmiento.

What country is Turkish Quandale Dingle from?

Despite the name he was given by strangers on the internet, Amato is From Staten Island, NY, and is not Turkish.

Turkish Quandale Dingle and TikTok Rizz Party Lore

Both prior to Amato’s coming forward as Turkish Quandale Dingle and afterward, random people on the internet began coming up with their own lore about the Carnival Boys. There were videos analyzing their dynamics, edits showing every time TQD showed up in the footage, and so much more.

The terms also became a casual part of the internet’s lexicon, thanks to the oversaturation of the TikTok Rizz Party and Turkish Quandale Dingle on TikTok.

Turkish Quandale Dingle’s reaction to becoming a meme

The boys involved in the original TikTok have taken the whole thing in stride. Amato and Sarmiento wisely started Cameos. They have also posted a number of videos related to the TikTok Rizz Party both individually and together.

They’ve also made it clear they know some people are making fun of them for just having a good time at a birthday party.

“But thats ok, because after all . . . We’re just two kids having the time of our lives,” Amato wrote on a TikTok he posted in May.

Editor’s note: This article is regularly updated for relevance.

