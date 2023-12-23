Make it rain money memes

Everyone loves money and money memes. Ranging from hilariously relatable to absurdly exaggerated, these memes use popular cultural references to make light of our financial situations and our relationship with money.

Here are some of the funniest money memes out there.

Huell rolling in money

Originating from “Breaking Bad,” the “Huell Rolling In Money” meme depicts character Huell Babineaux lying on a giant pile of dollar bills. This scene became an exploitable image macro, used to humorously express the ecstasy of feeling rich. The meme taps into a fantasy of sudden wealth, using Huell’s overly joyous reaction as a universal symbol of financial success.

Aaron Judge is going to get that Huell money! pic.twitter.com/342D3i5mGI — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) May 18, 2022

Stonks

“Stonks” is a surreal meme featuring Meme Man standing in front of a stock market chart, misspelling the word “stocks” as “stonks.” The meme humorously portrays poor financial decisions and has seen widespread use in jokes about dubious investments. Its popularity lies in its absurdity and the relatable situation of making unwise financial choices.

‘My parents at age 29’

This meme juxtaposes the financial stability experienced by past generations with the current struggles of millennials. It uses Wojack comic characters, usually Trad Girl and Yes Chad, to represent parents in stable life situations, while their modern-day counterparts are shown as less financially secure. The meme is particularly popular among younger audiences, and highlights generational differences in financial opportunities and lifestyles.

20 'My Parents At Age 29' Memes To Remind You How Much Better They Had It@TLG WORLDWIDE



They wanted a life better for their children. They failed.



For More Exclusive Entertainment, Please Like, Follow & Share The Last Generation. @TLGworldwide. pic.twitter.com/2GuA9uDACK — The Last Generation. (@TLGworldwide) November 29, 2020

‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds’

A viral TikTok trend, “My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds,” uses audio from an interview with Louis Theroux, remixed into a catchy song. The trend includes a dance and often features wholesome videos of pets. This meme’s appeal lies in its catchy rhythm and the joyous expression of having money that doesn’t just jiggle—it folds.

‘Shut Up And Take My Money!’

Made famous by “Futurama,” this catchphrase expresses enthusiastic approval toward a product or idea. The image macro featuring Fry from the animated series has become a universal symbol of people’s eagerness to spend money on things, perfectly encapsulating the impulsive nature of modern consumerism.

Futurama Fry Money Meme pic.twitter.com/8FhPdcKYns — 410 (@TheUn4got10) March 22, 2014

Chappelle gets Oprah pregnant

This meme is based on a skit that appeared on “Chappelle’s Show,” this meme is based on a skit in which Dave Chappelle thinks he’s impregnated Oprah Winfrey. It humorously explores the fantasy of acquiring sudden wealth and fame, and reflects our culture’s fascination with celebrity and money. The skit’s absurdity, along with Chappelle’s reactions and one-liners, make this a classic money meme.

Vince McMahon smelling money

WWE’s Vince McMahon making a “pay me” gesture and smelling money has become synonymous with greed and the anticipation of financial gain. Widely circulated online, particularly on Reddit and iFunny, it reflects the universal desire for wealth and the often comical lengths people will go to achieve it.

Vince McMahon out there smelling all that money from Fox lol #SmackdownOnFox 💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/P01IpiZE37 — Struggling Millennial (@MrImperFections) October 5, 2019

The cultural impact of money memes

Money memes are more than jokes on the internet. They reflect our society’s attitude toward wealth and financial stability, while also highlighting the struggles of our modern economy. These memes are a great way to poke fun at bad economic decisions, and they provide a humorous outlet for discussing what can often be a stressful topic of conversation.

From the absurdity of “Stonks” to the relatable comparisons of intergenerational financial stability in “My Parents at Age 29,” these memes offer a comedic lens through which we view our financial world. Money memes blend humor with cultural and social commentary, making them a staple of online meme culture, and as long as money plays a central role in our lives, money memes will remain a popular and relatable form of internet humor.