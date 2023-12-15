The reaction memes holds a special place in the continuously evolving digital landscape with their ability to convey thoughts and emotions through a single image. Here’s a shortlist of some of the most iconic reaction GIFs that have defined online expression over the last decade and beyond.
Obama’s mic drop
This iconic moment dates back to President Barack Obama’s final White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016, and the resulting GIF is the ultimate symbol of triumph after a successful performance (or online retort).
@aran.dhillon #barackobama #barack #obama #former #president #unitedstatesofamerica #usa #america #unitedstates #politician #politics #micdrop #microphone #fyp #fy ♬ original sound – Aran Dhillon
Blinking white guy
Drew Scanlon’s bewildered reaction from 2013 has become the go-to GIF for expressing surprise or disbelief in online conversations.
@buzzfeed How the ‘Blinking White Guy’ meme was (accidentally) created 👀 #BuzzFeed ♬ original sound – BuzzFeed
The slow clap
The use of this GIF from “Citizen Kane,” starring Orson Welles, oscillates between mocking applause for dubious ideas and genuine acclaim. It just depends on the context.
From parodies in countless films and tv shows and now to memes, CITIZEN KANE's influence continues in popular culture. See the film that started it all on the big screen 9/19 and 9/22.— TCM (@tcm) September 17, 2021
Tickets and showtimes here: https://t.co/TADCe1Erzl #TCMBigScreen pic.twitter.com/Y8jS4bhnjL
Michael Jackson eating popcorn
Synonymous with anticipating drama, this GIF from Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller” music video is perfect for moments when you find yourself a spectator to an unfolding debate or a humorous spectacle.
@mj_gif Don’t mind me I’m just the Michael Jackson gif eating popcorn and reading comments 😜 #michaeljackson #gif #meme #popcorn #comments #fyp ♬ original sound – MJ GIF
Homer slowly backing away
Originally from “The Simpsons,” this versatile GIF captures the essence of awkwardly retreating from delicate situations or internet controversies.
@smilememestation
Homer disappears into bushes♬ original sound – smilememestation
Confused Nick Young
Featuring former NBA player Nick Young, this meme is perfect for showcasing confusion, especially in the context of complex online conversations.
@cocoabutterofficial When Nick Young’s mom called him out on the misadventures of his youth, he never thought his reaction would immortalize him in the halls of internet history #accidentalmeme #storytime #truestory ♬ original sound – Cocoa Butter
Roll Safe
Featuring actor Kayode Ewumi as Roll Safe, this GIF from the web series “Hood Documentary” has become a synonymous with clever, but often hilariously flawed, logic and decision-making.
@seasonedbf I Accidentally Became A Meme #rollsafe #meme #fyp ♬ original sound – Seasoned
Leo DiCaprio’s Gatsby
Leonardo DiCaprio’s toast from “The Great Gatsby” is a versatile reaction image that is used to genuinely or sarcastically congratulate or acknowledge someone on the internet.
@dwaynethec0ckjohnson6 #thegreatgatsby #leonardodicaprio #meme #fyp #handsomeman #legend #trendiing #famousactors #moviesceneedits ♬ original sound – Dwaynethec0ckjohnson
Kermit flailing
Kermit the Frog flailing in excitement is an ideal reaction GIF for moments of uncontrollable joy or enthusiasm.
@johnmackstonthe13th #kermitthefrog #meme #discord #plutotvdecades #xyzbca #lasvegas #themuppets #discordmemes #GiveWithAllYourHeart #green #frog #flail ♬ original sound – Yea
Crying James Van Der Beek
This emotional moment from “Dawson’s Creek” has transcended its original context to express intense emotions or as a sarcastic retort to overreactions.
@anxiety_enthusiast James Van Der Beek is so lovely but that cry face tho. 🤣 #fyp #tiktok #90s #2000s #90skids #millennials #throwback #nostalgia #cw #dawsonscreek #edits ♬ original sound – Anxiety Enthusiast
Spiderman pointing meme
Originating from a scene in the 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon episode, this meme features two or more Spidermen pointing at each other. It has become a staple for situations involving doppelgängers, mistaken identities, or simply calling out someone who’s just like you.
@originofmemes Comment which meme you want to know the origin of #meme #originofmeme #comedy #spiderman #humor ♬ sonido original – OriginOfMemes
A speechless Nathan Fillion
From “Castle,” this GIF of Nathan Fillion being dumbstruck is apt for situations that leave you without words because of shock or surprise.
I couldn't find the original clip of the Nathan Fillion meme from Castle on YouTube, so I decided to digitally purchase the full episode and finally scratch my curiosity. (S2:E9, "Love Me Dead", at the very end) pic.twitter.com/urZzfT6cBc— Jason (@jjstarA113) February 28, 2023
Everything is on fire
From “Community,” this GIF featuring actor and musician Donald Glover as Troy fits into any chaotic or unexpected situation, and is symbolic of the moment things go wildly awry.
Me coming back to FB after a month and a half away: Community Troy Pizza Fire GIF— Andrew Newton (@LlamaNewton) April 12, 2020
Me coming back to Twitter after a month and a half away: Quarantine beard pictures and D&D memes
Never change, Twitter. Never change. pic.twitter.com/ifRjTXDFPm
Happy Simon Cowell
Capturing a rare moment of joy from Simon Cowell on “The X Factor,” this GIF perfectly expresses unfiltered delight or satisfaction.
@ukiconsonly Who remembers this?! #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #blowthisupforme #blowthisuptiktok #viraltiktok #susanboyle #susanboyletiktok #simoncowell #amandaholden #piersmorgan #xfactor #xfactorindonesia #xfactorglobal #xfactoruk #audition #bgt #britainsgottalent #britainsgottalentvids ♬ original sound – iconicmoments
Supa Hot Fire’s rap battle victory celebration
The exaggerated reactions of the crowd in this parody rap battle video make for a great reaction to epic comebacks or significant achievements.
@finest_editz_ Who remembers this meme 💀 #foryou #fyp #fypage #finest #rap #edits #fypシ #tiktok ♬ original sound – Finest_editz
‘We Were All Rooting for You!’
Tyra Banks’s intense moment from the often-problematic program “America’s Next Top Model” perfectly expresses disappointment or frustration with others.
@whatdidyoudo83 #BlackTikTok#blacktok#blacktiktokcommunity #f#fyp #foryoupage #foryou #funny #foryourpage #fyps #fyp #viral #backintheday #throwback #americasnexttopmodel #tyrabanks #wewererootingforyou #throwback #realitytv #2000s #tiffanyrichardson #whoyouyellingat #roasting ♬ original sound – Ask first
Shaq’s Gold Bond shimmy
Shaq’s energetic shimmy from a Gold Bond commercial captures excitement and is perfect for moments of joy or approval.
@phineasthecat No explanation needed. 🤷♂️ #phineasthecat #catsoftiktok #cat #orangeisthenewblackandtan #cerebellarhypoplasia #shaq #shaqshimmy ♬ original sound – Phineas
The ‘And I Oop’ reaction
Jasmine Masters, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, gave us the perfect reaction meme GIF for when we’re confronted with something so startling or absurd that it stops us in our tracks.
@bigmula320 lives rent free #jasminemasters #funny #meme #follow #4u #fyp #humor #TheRealPussinBoots ♬ original sound – bigmula320
Wee-Bey’s reaction
This GIF features Wee-Bey Brice from “The Wire” with a look of pure astonishment. It’s the go-to choice to express shock or disbelief, particularly in situations that turn your expectations on their head.
@chapa94565 #thewire #stringerbell #weebey #idriselba #hassanjohnson #hbo ♬ original sound – Sauce-E- Dough
Trying kombucha for the first time
Also known as “Kombucha Girl,” Brittany Tomlinson’s hilarious, conflicted reaction to tasting kombucha for the first time has become a staple for depicting mixed feelings or indecisiveness.
@brittany_broski Me trying Kombucha for the first time #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #AllBrandNew ♬ original sound – Brittany
Conceited reaction
Rapper Conceited’s expression of skepticism and disapproval during a rap battle has evolved into a universal symbol of doubt and judgment.
@cocoabutterofficial Conceited walks us through the origin of his meme #accidentalmeme #storytime #truestory ♬ original sound – Cocoa Butter
The reaction meme GIF offers a wordless way to express a vast range of emotions, enhancing our digital interactions and making them more relatable and engaging.