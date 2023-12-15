The reaction memes holds a special place in the continuously evolving digital landscape with their ability to convey thoughts and emotions through a single image. Here’s a shortlist of some of the most iconic reaction GIFs that have defined online expression over the last decade and beyond.

Obama’s mic drop

This iconic moment dates back to President Barack Obama’s final White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016, and the resulting GIF is the ultimate symbol of triumph after a successful performance (or online retort).

Blinking white guy

Drew Scanlon’s bewildered reaction from 2013 has become the go-to GIF for expressing surprise or disbelief in online conversations.

The slow clap

The use of this GIF from “Citizen Kane,” starring Orson Welles, oscillates between mocking applause for dubious ideas and genuine acclaim. It just depends on the context.

From parodies in countless films and tv shows and now to memes, CITIZEN KANE's influence continues in popular culture. See the film that started it all on the big screen 9/19 and 9/22.



Tickets and showtimes here: https://t.co/TADCe1Erzl #TCMBigScreen pic.twitter.com/Y8jS4bhnjL — TCM (@tcm) September 17, 2021

Michael Jackson eating popcorn

Synonymous with anticipating drama, this GIF from Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller” music video is perfect for moments when you find yourself a spectator to an unfolding debate or a humorous spectacle.

Homer slowly backing away

Originally from “The Simpsons,” this versatile GIF captures the essence of awkwardly retreating from delicate situations or internet controversies.

Confused Nick Young

Featuring former NBA player Nick Young, this meme is perfect for showcasing confusion, especially in the context of complex online conversations.

Roll Safe

Featuring actor Kayode Ewumi as Roll Safe, this GIF from the web series “Hood Documentary” has become a synonymous with clever, but often hilariously flawed, logic and decision-making.

Leo DiCaprio’s Gatsby

Leonardo DiCaprio’s toast from “The Great Gatsby” is a versatile reaction image that is used to genuinely or sarcastically congratulate or acknowledge someone on the internet.

Kermit flailing

Kermit the Frog flailing in excitement is an ideal reaction GIF for moments of uncontrollable joy or enthusiasm.

Crying James Van Der Beek

This emotional moment from “Dawson’s Creek” has transcended its original context to express intense emotions or as a sarcastic retort to overreactions.

Spiderman pointing meme

Originating from a scene in the 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon episode, this meme features two or more Spidermen pointing at each other. It has become a staple for situations involving doppelgängers, mistaken identities, or simply calling out someone who’s just like you.

A speechless Nathan Fillion

From “Castle,” this GIF of Nathan Fillion being dumbstruck is apt for situations that leave you without words because of shock or surprise.

I couldn't find the original clip of the Nathan Fillion meme from Castle on YouTube, so I decided to digitally purchase the full episode and finally scratch my curiosity. (S2:E9, "Love Me Dead", at the very end) pic.twitter.com/urZzfT6cBc — Jason (@jjstarA113) February 28, 2023

Everything is on fire

From “Community,” this GIF featuring actor and musician Donald Glover as Troy fits into any chaotic or unexpected situation, and is symbolic of the moment things go wildly awry.

Me coming back to FB after a month and a half away: Community Troy Pizza Fire GIF

Me coming back to Twitter after a month and a half away: Quarantine beard pictures and D&D memes

Never change, Twitter. Never change. pic.twitter.com/ifRjTXDFPm — Andrew Newton (@LlamaNewton) April 12, 2020

Happy Simon Cowell

Capturing a rare moment of joy from Simon Cowell on “The X Factor,” this GIF perfectly expresses unfiltered delight or satisfaction.

Supa Hot Fire’s rap battle victory celebration

The exaggerated reactions of the crowd in this parody rap battle video make for a great reaction to epic comebacks or significant achievements.

‘We Were All Rooting for You!’

Tyra Banks’s intense moment from the often-problematic program “America’s Next Top Model” perfectly expresses disappointment or frustration with others.

Shaq’s Gold Bond shimmy

Shaq’s energetic shimmy from a Gold Bond commercial captures excitement and is perfect for moments of joy or approval.

The ‘And I Oop’ reaction

Jasmine Masters, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, gave us the perfect reaction meme GIF for when we’re confronted with something so startling or absurd that it stops us in our tracks.

Wee-Bey’s reaction

This GIF features Wee-Bey Brice from “The Wire” with a look of pure astonishment. It’s the go-to choice to express shock or disbelief, particularly in situations that turn your expectations on their head.

Trying kombucha for the first time

Also known as “Kombucha Girl,” Brittany Tomlinson’s hilarious, conflicted reaction to tasting kombucha for the first time has become a staple for depicting mixed feelings or indecisiveness.

Conceited reaction

Rapper Conceited’s expression of skepticism and disapproval during a rap battle has evolved into a universal symbol of doubt and judgment.

The reaction meme GIF offers a wordless way to express a vast range of emotions, enhancing our digital interactions and making them more relatable and engaging.