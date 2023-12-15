Barack Obama mic drop(l), Homer Simpson backing into the bushes(r)

A shortlist of the best ever reaction memes

The reaction meme GIF offers a wordless way to express a vast range of emotions, enhancing our digital interactions and making them more relatable and engaging.

Kahron Spearman 

Kahron Spearman

Trending

Posted on Dec 15, 2023   Updated on Dec 7, 2023, 5:42 pm CST

The reaction memes holds a special place in the continuously evolving digital landscape with their ability to convey thoughts and emotions through a single image. Here’s a shortlist of some of the most iconic reaction GIFs that have defined online expression over the last decade and beyond.

Obama’s mic drop

This iconic moment dates back to President Barack Obama’s final White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2016, and the resulting GIF is the ultimate symbol of triumph after a successful performance (or online retort).

@aran.dhillon #barackobama #barack #obama #former #president #unitedstatesofamerica #usa #america #unitedstates #politician #politics #micdrop #microphone #fyp #fy ♬ original sound – Aran Dhillon

Blinking white guy

Drew Scanlon’s bewildered reaction from 2013 has become the go-to GIF for expressing surprise or disbelief in online conversations.

@buzzfeed How the ‘Blinking White Guy’ meme was (accidentally) created 👀 #BuzzFeed ♬ original sound – BuzzFeed

The slow clap

The use of this GIF from “Citizen Kane,” starring Orson Welles, oscillates between mocking applause for dubious ideas and genuine acclaim. It just depends on the context.

Michael Jackson eating popcorn

Synonymous with anticipating drama, this GIF from Michael Jackson’s classic “Thriller” music video is perfect for moments when you find yourself a spectator to an unfolding debate or a humorous spectacle.

@mj_gif Don’t mind me I’m just the Michael Jackson gif eating popcorn and reading comments 😜 #michaeljackson #gif #meme #popcorn #comments #fyp ♬ original sound – MJ GIF

Homer slowly backing away

Originally from “The Simpsons,” this versatile GIF captures the essence of awkwardly retreating from delicate situations or internet controversies.

@smilememestation

Homer disappears into bushes

♬ original sound – smilememestation

Confused Nick Young

Featuring former NBA player Nick Young, this meme is perfect for showcasing confusion, especially in the context of complex online conversations.

@cocoabutterofficial When Nick Young’s mom called him out on the misadventures of his youth, he never thought his reaction would immortalize him in the halls of internet history #accidentalmeme #storytime #truestory ♬ original sound – Cocoa Butter

Roll Safe

Featuring actor Kayode Ewumi as Roll Safe, this GIF from the web series “Hood Documentary” has become a synonymous with clever, but often hilariously flawed, logic and decision-making.

@seasonedbf I Accidentally Became A Meme #rollsafe #meme #fyp ♬ original sound – Seasoned

Leo DiCaprio’s Gatsby

Leonardo DiCaprio’s toast from “The Great Gatsby” is a versatile reaction image that is used to genuinely or sarcastically congratulate or acknowledge someone on the internet.

@dwaynethec0ckjohnson6 #thegreatgatsby #leonardodicaprio #meme #fyp #handsomeman #legend #trendiing #famousactors #moviesceneedits ♬ original sound – Dwaynethec0ckjohnson

Kermit flailing

Kermit the Frog flailing in excitement is an ideal reaction GIF for moments of uncontrollable joy or enthusiasm.

@johnmackstonthe13th #kermitthefrog #meme #discord #plutotvdecades #xyzbca #lasvegas #themuppets #discordmemes #GiveWithAllYourHeart #green #frog #flail ♬ original sound – Yea

Crying James Van Der Beek

This emotional moment from “Dawson’s Creek” has transcended its original context to express intense emotions or as a sarcastic retort to overreactions.

@anxiety_enthusiast James Van Der Beek is so lovely but that cry face tho. 🤣 #fyp #tiktok #90s #2000s #90skids #millennials #throwback #nostalgia #cw #dawsonscreek #edits ♬ original sound – Anxiety Enthusiast

Spiderman pointing meme

Originating from a scene in the 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon episode, this meme features two or more Spidermen pointing at each other. It has become a staple for situations involving doppelgängers, mistaken identities, or simply calling out someone who’s just like you.

@originofmemes Comment which meme you want to know the origin of #meme #originofmeme #comedy #spiderman #humor ♬ sonido original – OriginOfMemes

A speechless Nathan Fillion

From “Castle,” this GIF of Nathan Fillion being dumbstruck is apt for situations that leave you without words because of shock or surprise.

Everything is on fire

From “Community,” this GIF featuring actor and musician Donald Glover as Troy fits into any chaotic or unexpected situation, and is symbolic of the moment things go wildly awry.

Happy Simon Cowell

Capturing a rare moment of joy from Simon Cowell on “The X Factor,” this GIF perfectly expresses unfiltered delight or satisfaction.

@ukiconsonly Who remembers this?! #fyp #fypシ #foryoupage #blowthisupforme #blowthisuptiktok #viraltiktok #susanboyle #susanboyletiktok #simoncowell #amandaholden #piersmorgan #xfactor #xfactorindonesia #xfactorglobal #xfactoruk #audition #bgt #britainsgottalent #britainsgottalentvids ♬ original sound – iconicmoments

Supa Hot Fire’s rap battle victory celebration

The exaggerated reactions of the crowd in this parody rap battle video make for a great reaction to epic comebacks or significant achievements.

@finest_editz_ Who remembers this meme 💀 #foryou #fyp #fypage #finest #rap #edits #fypシ #tiktok ♬ original sound – Finest_editz

‘We Were All Rooting for You!’

Tyra Banks’s intense moment from the often-problematic program “America’s Next Top Model” perfectly expresses disappointment or frustration with others.

@whatdidyoudo83 #BlackTikTok#blacktok#blacktiktokcommunity #f#fyp #foryoupage #foryou #funny #foryourpage #fyps #fyp #viral #backintheday #throwback #americasnexttopmodel #tyrabanks #wewererootingforyou #throwback #realitytv #2000s #tiffanyrichardson #whoyouyellingat #roasting ♬ original sound – Ask first

Shaq’s Gold Bond shimmy

Shaq’s energetic shimmy from a Gold Bond commercial captures excitement and is perfect for moments of joy or approval.

@phineasthecat No explanation needed. 🤷‍♂️ #phineasthecat #catsoftiktok #cat #orangeisthenewblackandtan #cerebellarhypoplasia #shaq #shaqshimmy ♬ original sound – Phineas

The ‘And I Oop’ reaction

Jasmine Masters, of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame, gave us the perfect reaction meme GIF for when we’re confronted with something so startling or absurd that it stops us in our tracks.

@bigmula320 lives rent free #jasminemasters #funny #meme #follow #4u #fyp #humor #TheRealPussinBoots ♬ original sound – bigmula320

Wee-Bey’s reaction

This GIF features Wee-Bey Brice from “The Wire” with a look of pure astonishment. It’s the go-to choice to express shock or disbelief, particularly in situations that turn your expectations on their head.

@chapa94565 #thewire #stringerbell #weebey #idriselba #hassanjohnson #hbo ♬ original sound – Sauce-E- Dough

Trying kombucha for the first time

Also known as “Kombucha Girl,” Brittany Tomlinson’s hilarious, conflicted reaction to tasting kombucha for the first time has become a staple for depicting mixed feelings or indecisiveness.

@brittany_broski Me trying Kombucha for the first time #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #AllBrandNew ♬ original sound – Brittany

Conceited reaction

Rapper Conceited’s expression of skepticism and disapproval during a rap battle has evolved into a universal symbol of doubt and judgment.

@cocoabutterofficial Conceited walks us through the origin of his meme #accidentalmeme #storytime #truestory ♬ original sound – Cocoa Butter

The reaction meme GIF offers a wordless way to express a vast range of emotions, enhancing our digital interactions and making them more relatable and engaging.

Share this article
*First Published: Dec 15, 2023, 8:00 am CST

Kahron Spearman

Kahron Spearman is the community manager for the Daily Dot and Nautilus magazine. He’s also a journalist, copywriter, and host of “Discovery with Kahron Spearman” on KAZI 88.7.

Kahron Spearman
 