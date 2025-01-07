Explaining the ‘When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese’ meme

When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese, often shortened to the Chinese Heaven meme, derives from and is inspired by a TikTok video by @papist_dalton illustrating what a Chinese-themed heaven might look like. The unusual video went viral for its humorous depiction of a man’s reaction to an unexpected afterlife.

Where is the ‘When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese‘ meme from?

On Nov. 30, 2022, TikToker @papist_dalton shared a greenscreen TikTok where the background appeared to have traditional Chinese architecture with a hint of an ethereal vibe. The video includes a text overlay that reads, “When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese.”

In the video, Papist Dalton pretends to be reacting to his surroundings and says, “No, it’s fine. I just … I just didn’t think it’d be Chinese is all.”

The video’s caption reads, “Why is there a filter for this lmao,” insinuating that he was inspired to make the video by the existence of the TikTok effect, also called Chinese Heaven.

Meme spread

The TikTok first appeared on YouTube in March 2023, shared by @eleleth. To date, it has over 50,000 views.

The meme was referenced across social media throughout 2023.

The Chinese Heaven meme goes viral

In early 2024, a reshare of the video led to the meme getting a second life. On January 11, @andeanfemme quote tweeted a since-deleted tweet that read, “I hope heaven is Chinese. I hope I can be a douyin blushed androgyne and be able to drink hot pot by the liter,” it began.

They continued, “I hope I participate in an internet so brutal my eyes sting for hours. I hope I am a delegate in the NPC. I hope heaven is Chinese. Even if I didn’t expect it to be.”

The quote tweet featured the video’s caption along with the original TikTok, instantly going viral itself.

Meme examples

