Memes

Explaining the ‘When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese’ meme

No, it’s fine, just…

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Three panel image of a confused man superimposed on a background of Chinese palace buildings in a cloudy, heaven-like background. The first panel has a text overlay that reads 'When you get to heaven but it's Chinese.'

When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese, often shortened to the Chinese Heaven meme, derives from and is inspired by a TikTok video by @papist_dalton illustrating what a Chinese-themed heaven might look like. The unusual video went viral for its humorous depiction of a man’s reaction to an unexpected afterlife.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @papist_dalton/TikTok
  • Meme Type: TikTok Greenscreen
  • First Appearance: Nov. 30, 2022
  • Origin Source: TikTok
  • Peak Popularity: July 2023
chinese heaven meme google trends
Google Trends
Where is the ‘When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese‘ meme from?

On Nov. 30, 2022, TikToker @papist_dalton shared a greenscreen TikTok where the background appeared to have traditional Chinese architecture with a hint of an ethereal vibe. The video includes a text overlay that reads, “When You Get to Heaven But It’s Chinese.”

In the video, Papist Dalton pretends to be reacting to his surroundings and says, “No, it’s fine. I just … I just didn’t think it’d be Chinese is all.” 

papist dalton chinese heaven meme
@papist_dalton/TikTok
The video’s caption reads, “Why is there a filter for this lmao,” insinuating that he was inspired to make the video by the existence of the TikTok effectalso called Chinese Heaven.

Meme spread

The TikTok first appeared on YouTube in March 2023, shared by @eleleth. To date, it has over 50,000 views.

when you get to heaven but it's chinese gif
@keegan150/Tenor
The meme was referenced across social media throughout 2023.

'this is making me lose it what the fuck does this video mean' chinese heaven meme tweet
@keegan150/Tenor
'when you get to heaven and it's chinese' tweet
@chiefkiefs_/X
'Up thinking abt the Chinese heaven TikTok'
@chiefkiefs_/X
The Chinese Heaven meme goes viral

In early 2024, a reshare of the video led to the meme getting a second life. On January 11, @andeanfemme quote tweeted a since-deleted tweet that read, “I hope heaven is Chinese. I hope I can be a douyin blushed androgyne and be able to drink hot pot by the liter,” it began.

They continued, “I hope I participate in an internet so brutal my eyes sting for hours. I hope I am a delegate in the NPC. I hope heaven is Chinese. Even if I didn’t expect it to be.”

when you get to heaven and it’s Chinese
@andeanfemme/X
The quote tweet featured the video’s caption along with the original TikTok, instantly going viral itself.

tweet that reads 'when someone casually invites you to their house and it ends up being an upscale place in a gated community it always feels like the chinese heaven tiktok'
@andeanfemme/X
tweet that reads 'everyday the chinese heaven tiktok makes more sense' with video of a modern train system
@hawillisdc/X

Meme examples

chinese heaven chinese hell meme
@hawillisdc/X
@hawillisdc/X
whne you get to heaven and its chinese
@hunter_hhhh/X
chinese heaven tiktok with tweet that reads 'this tiktok has been entrenched in my mind for the past 2 years'
@hunter_hhhh/X
chinese heaven on catholicism account
@hunter_hhhh/X
I have fucking brainworms from that Chinese heaven tiktok. I’m never going to be able to interact with literally anything Chinese ever without thinking “no it’s fine, I just didn’t think it would be Chinese”
@CannockChaseLS/X
innovation adoption cycle chart chinese heaven meme
@CannockChaseLS/X
'Learning that the guy who made this is actually a catholic with a catholicism/biblical themed account just added new layers to this. He wasn't just shitposting when he made this, at least on some level he was genuinely considering this contingency'
@CannockChaseLS/X
tweet that reads 'the chinese heaven tiktok is so funny and apt to me bc that's how I envision the afterlife (afterlives?). numerous realms for access based on one's spiritual citizenship which is itself determined by the quality of one's base consciousness & spiritual/cultural/ontological beliefs'
@CannockChaseLS/X
