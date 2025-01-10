‘Full bush revolution’: How an Etsy bikini review sparked the viral ‘full bush in a bikini’ TikTok trend

Much like grassroots political movements that have found communities online, fourth-wave feminism has forged a digital path forward, fostering connectivity, action, and discourse. Some of this discourse includes rules and actionable items, while some is centered around finding power and glory in the unaltered female form.

On Jan. 4, 2025, a TikTok praising an Etsy review for a bikini went viral. The review, user @Sujindah exclaimed, is “full bush in a bikini.” The user goes on to say how she was completely radicalized by the review and has inspired other TikTokers to feel the same: over 1.5 million people liked the video, with over 12 thousand comments that mostly praise the Etsy review’s aesthetic choices as a celebration of feminism.

While @Sujindah doesn’t show the Etsy review itself, she repeats the phrase “full bush in a bikini” to emphasize this aesthetic choice, and goes on to say that she was “radicalized by that Etsy review,” and, “that’s how it should be!”

The video went viral, with over 13 million views and thousands of supportive reactions, including “BOOTS WITH THE FUR, “you had me at full bush in a bikini,” and “real men aren’t afraid to traverse the jungle.”

Others have spoken their own “full bush” truths, including “Hell yeah, here’s my bush,” “I dyed my bush pink” and some formative full bush stories. One commenter who grew up in Hawaii recalled seeing a woman sporting a full bush around age 11. “She said, ‘I don’t want to trim/shave it. So I don’t.” They wrote. “And that FORMED me for the rest of my life.”

‘Full bush revolution’

The “full bush in a bikini” TikTok trend quickly went viral, with hundreds of videos being shared expressing support for the trend, even calling it a “revolution,” while also unpacking what “full bush in a bikini” means politically, socially and personally.

Some even included a ‘full bush’ on their lists of “must-haves” for 2025.

On Jan. 6, 2024, @Sujindah posted a follow-up slideshow reminding her followers that, while she brought full bush in a bikini into the collective consciousness, she’s “also been embracing free queers/women in my art for years.”

‘Antifa’s strongest supersoldier’

This TikTok trend is reflective of how fourth-wave feminism is still a critical part of the social media landscape, and how its collective online action and content production—while often humorous—is actively combating patriarchal body standards, societal expectations of women, and internalized misogyny. Said TikTok user @pl0shiee, “Posting an Etsy bikini review with the full bush is kind of the equivalent of being Antifa’s strongest supersoldier, in my humble opinion.”

The vibrant discourse around this trend is emblematic of how radical and subversive the appreciation of a woman’s natural body can be, and how one simple yet powerful expression of individuality can be both appreciated…and politicized.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @Sujindah via direct message on TikTok. The creator did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

