‘I miss you so much dad’—This new Google Maps TikTok trend has people sobbing with nostalgia over old photos

“Somewhere on google maps, my grandpa is out gardening with a smile on his face. Sun is shining life is good, forever frozen in time.”

Anna Good
Man gardening with text 'Somewhere on google maps, it's august 2011 and my grandpa is out gardening with a smile on his face only a few months before passing away at age 90. Sun is shining life is good, forever frozen in time. (l), Woman in barbershop through blinds with text 'somewhere on google maps in 2009 my mum is still alive frozen in time in her little barber shop cutting hair'(r)

The Somewhere on Google Maps trend has gone viral on TikTok after users discovered they could go back in time on Google Maps to find photos of their loved ones and locations of bygone years.

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a . Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps it is a sunny day in 2008 and both my grandparents are still alive and working on their yard together (crying emojis)'
@tyra__lynn/TikTok

The images, captured by Google Maps’ street-view cars, show glimpses into everyday life, such as grandparents gardening, waiting at the bus stop with your classmates for the school bus, or walking one’s dog who has since crossed the rainbow bridge. 

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a busy European street with a young kid and their family walking down the street with their dog. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps it's still 2011 and I'm walking with my dog who died in 2016.'
@blovesc/TikTok
The two main sounds used in these nostalgic looks back at the past include “Springsteen” by the country singer Eric Church—with the lyrics “To this day, when I hear that song/I see you standin’ there on that lawn”—and “Childhood” by daniel.mp3 and Igor Zamaro, with gentle piano accompanied by the sound of children laughing.

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a little boy standing still for a photo with the Google street-view car. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google Maps we were coming home in 2014 and my youngest son wanted a picture with the Google Car.'
@dawnqueener/TikTok

Many people have shared videos of them searching through Google Maps along their childhood streets to find their grandparents or parents doing yard work.

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of an elderly man with headphones gardening. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on google maps, it's August 2011 and my grandpa is out gardening with a smile on his face only a few months before passing away at age 90. Sun is shining life is good, forever frozen in time.'
@pastyjakesta/TikTok
One TikToker (@cindytraslavina) tried to hunt for her deceased father outside his house, and it wasn’t until she saw the suggestion to look at his place of work that Cindy found him mowing a lawn next to the street view car.

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a one-story house with a car out front. Text overlay reads, 'Tried the Google Maps Trend hoping I would find My Dad at my parents house.'
@cindytraslavina/TikTok
Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a man mowing a front lawn. Text overlay reads, 'I miss you so much Dad!! (sob emojis)'
@cindytraslavina/TikTok

Many people found their dogs, such as @laciandbradleyray, who happened upon her old dogs chasing joyfully after the Google Maps street-view car, sharing their silly snapshots in time with viewers.

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of two dogs chasing after the Google street-view car. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps are two of our childhood dogs who passed away, chasing the google earth car in 2012.'
@laciandbradleyray/TikTok
Another user (@jayeyou) shared a funny moment from when they were in high school. In the video, she can be seen crouched down next to her car trying to clean it with a towel and a spray bottle. The text overlay reads, “Somewhere on Google Maps, it’s 2012 and I’m a junior in high school crying because my car got egged.”

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a teenager kneeling next to her car. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps, it's 2012 and I'm a junio in high school crying because my car got egged (smiley face emoji)'
@jayeyou/TikTok

These moments are little snapshots in time and can evoke strong and heartbreaking feelings, as these people and moments that have long since left us still live on beyond them online. 

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a group of kids waiting for their school bus. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps my brother and I are waiting for the bus in 2011. And little did I know the girl waiting by herself would become one of my closest friends raising our babies together.'
@chadnbry/TikTok
Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a woman inside a barber shop. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps in 2009 my mum is still alive frozen in time in her little barber shop cutting hair. (broken heart emoji)'
@chadnbry/TikTok
Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of two men standing outside a hospital. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps in 2017 is my dad alive outside the hospital planning his future, thinking he was gonna survive'
@loosiieee/TikTok

It is different than Timehop or Facebook Memories because these are often candid moments where the people pictured have just been going about their everyday lives, perhaps without realizing that they were being photographed in the moment.

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a grandma and her grandchild playing in a yard. Text overlay reads, 'Somewhere on Google maps in 2012, my mum is still alive frozen in time playing with her first born grandchild (broken heard emoji)'
@loosiieee/TikTok
TikToker @sydshads is one of many who has perfectly explained the heartwrenching feeling of watching these videos. In the text overlay of her video she wrote:

“THIS TREND Y’ALL. The grandparents sitting in their lawn chairs, the dad getting the family outside to see the car, the barn that burnt down, the first date, the bikes laying in the lawn, the trees no longer standing, the car in the driveway, the brother at the local food joint, the DOGS. ALL OF THE DOGS. Running free, waiting for you to get home from school. I have cried every day since this trend started bc of these. Please keep posting, y’all are tugging at my heart strings every single time.”

Somewhere on Google trend screenshot of a woman dressed in green crying. Text overlay covers her face and reads, 'THIS TREND Y'ALL. The grandparents sitting in their lawn chairs, the dad getting the family outside to see the car, the barn that burnt down, the first date, the bikes laying in the lawn, the trees no longer standing, the car in the driveway, the brother at the local food joint, the DOGS. ALL OF THE DOGS. Running free, waiting for you to get home from school. I have cried every day since this trend started bc of these. Please keep posting, y'all are tugging at my heart strings every single time. (heart emoji)'
@sydshads/TikTok
For those who want to participate in this trend, several TikTokers have posted explanations of how to look at particular years on Google Maps. TikToker @genxgreenbox shared detailed instructions on how to find the different years’ Google Maps images.

@genxgreenbox

Need some nostalgia? This is how to choose different years on Google maps to see a pic of your house at that time 

♬ childhood – daniel.mp3 & Zamaro
Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

