The ‘Search Google or Type a URL’ meme, explained

You truly never know what Google has in store. Now more than ever, the search engine has suggested results can catch an unsuspecting searcher by surprise. It’s those little Easter eggs that pop up during your most mundane searches that have spawned a number of hilarious memes. Among them are a fan-favorite: Search Google or Type a URL memes.

What are Search Google or Type a URL Memes?

This meme format showcases the supposed selected searches that pop up when people are going about their daily Googling. Suggested searches have long been subject to jokes. Though it began with the finds behind genuine searches, the meme has evolved over the years.

The goal of a Search Google or Type a URL meme is to get the user to fall to their curiosity. The crazier the suggested search — often Photoshopped to start the process — looks, the more likely the user is to Google it, which makes it more likely to show up in suggestions. The format fuels its own fire in an ingenius way.

Search Google or Type a URL Meme Origin

Though memes making fun of suggested Google searches date back to months after the featured rolled out in 2008, no one knows exactly where they started. What we do know is that the format has come a long way. Not only has it provided a lot of laughs, but it’s also helped some social media users make some major points, calling out problematic suggested searches and digging into how subjects relate.

Search Google or Type a URL Meme Examples

Most recently, the meme has seen new life as Google’s AI search functions roll out and garner conversation. As people question the reliability of Google’s searches, this meme is bound to catch more people in the joke.

