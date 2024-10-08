No Problem! Here’s the Information About the Mercedes CLR GTR is an AI-generated copypasta spam meme often used as a caption on unrelated videos. This has been an effective method for spam accounts to trick the algorithm into thinking the posts are informational content and increase their exposure on social media.

Origins of the Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta

“No Problem! Here’s the Information About the Mercedes CLR GTR” copypasta became popular in early 2024 and is commonly seen in Instagram Reels showing completely unrelated content.

The reason for this is that the post then reads like an advertisement to the Instagram algorithm, which boosts the Reel to more people’s Explore pages and increases its visibility on the platform. The social media caption seems to have been generated by ChatGPT or another LLM, and is largely utilized by spam and reposter accounts.

Where did the Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta come from? The first known Instagram user to have this caption in a post was @oyatillo__.oo8 (who has now changed their username to @nazirjonov.0707), who posted a Reel that was related to cars on January 21st, 2024. The caption of the post included the commonly-known text, “No problem! Here’s the information about the Mercedes CLR GTR,” although it has since been edited. The Reel has received over 32.5K likes to date.

What the Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta says

The full text of the Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta reads:

No problem! Here’s the information about the Mercedes CLR GTR: The Mercedes CLR GTR is a remarkable racing car celebrated for its outstanding performance and sleek design. Powered by a potent 6.0-liter V12 engine, it delivers over 600 horsepower. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes approximately 3.7 seconds, with a remarkable top speed surprising 320 km/h.🥇 Incorporating adventure aerodynamic features and cutting-edge stability technologies, the CLR GTR ensures exceptional stability and control, particularly during high-speed maneuvers. 💨 Originally priced at around $1.5 million, the Mercedes CLR GTR is considered one of the most exclusive and prestigious racing cars ever produced. 💰 Its limited production run of just five units adds to its rarity, making it highly sought after by racing enthusiasts and collectors worldwide. 🌎

Spread of the Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta

The Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta spread from its original use as other accounts such @rishi_reactj and @7_edit_for_you posted Reels using the copypasta in their own captions on February 17th and March 7th, 2024 respectively. Their Reels received millions of views since being posted, although it appears that @rishi_react has edited their caption to remove the copypasta text, writing in its place, “Thank you 🙏 Instagram family 9.m view”

It became popular enough that on April 27th, 2024, Redditor u/Telemann122 added it to the r/copypasta subreddit, where it received over 400 upvotes since being posted.

While many were confused about the purpose of the copypasta, Redditor u/RichManSCTV asserted in their comment, “Bot accounts use it so Instagram sees the description as some sort of educational post and they can make money off of stolen content.”

This Redditor had good advice for those wanting to avoid seeing this type of copypasta on Instagram.

This particular copypasta format has expanded since its start in January, as a Tesla Cybertruck version of it came out in May of 2024, with its first iteration seeming to come from Instagram account @mr_infobaba, who has also posted the Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta on their Reels.

Examples of the copypasta in the wild

