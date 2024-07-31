Cybertruck memes have proliferated on the internet since Elon Musk’s car concept was finally shipped in late 2023. Following the rocky launch day, people have begun to spot the vehicles in the real world, inspiring jokes about the truck’s unusual style and multitude of reported defects.

The contempt for the Cybertruck has been fueled by widespread criticism of Musk as well as its appearance, which many have compared to dumpsters. It hasn’t helped that many Cybertruck owners have reported serious problems with the vehicle ranging from irritating to downright dangerous to near-fatal.

Cybertrucks in the wild

The Cybertruck’s boxy and angular design resulted in a lot of confusion from those who had never seen one in person before. Reactions often include surprise, amusement, derision, or a state of depression, if not feelings of outright hostility. Viewers often make specific assumptions about the owners as well, and those are not typically flattering.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

One of the most common Cybertruck comparisons people is to the dumpster. The vehicle’s sharp angles and metallic finish and its reputation for being something better off in the trash make for an apt metaphor.

8.

9.

10.

Raccoons mistake a Cybertruck for a dumpster

To get even more specific with the Cybertruck meme genre, one owner seemingly touting the vehicle as “raccoon proof” resulted in a mass number of quote tweets pointing out this only lends to the dumpster comparisons. After all, if anybody knows their dumpsters, it’s raccoons. You can’t fault them for getting confused.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

‘What could go wrong’

People were making Cybertruck memes long before its launch, particularly after the disastrous demonstration way back in 2019. Musk attempted to show that its windows were unbreakable by asking a demonstrator to throw a hard object at one of them point-blank. The glass immediately cracked.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More Cybertruck memes

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.