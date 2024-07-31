Tesla cybertruck two split with text that says 'i thought it was a dumpster being towed until the taillights came on.'

cwebbonline/X

25 of the funniest Cybertruck memes on the internet

Raccoons are strangely drawn to the Cybertruck. Wonder why?

Photo of Lindsey Weedston 

Lindsey Weedston

Memes

Cybertruck memes have proliferated on the internet since Elon Musk’s car concept was finally shipped in late 2023. Following the rocky launch day, people have begun to spot the vehicles in the real world, inspiring jokes about the truck’s unusual style and multitude of reported defects.

The contempt for the Cybertruck has been fueled by widespread criticism of Musk as well as its appearance, which many have compared to dumpsters. It hasn’t helped that many Cybertruck owners have reported serious problems with the vehicle ranging from irritating to downright dangerous to near-fatal.

Cybertrucks in the wild

The Cybertruck’s boxy and angular design resulted in a lot of confusion from those who had never seen one in person before. Reactions often include surprise, amusement, derision, or a state of depression, if not feelings of outright hostility. Viewers often make specific assumptions about the owners as well, and those are not typically flattering.

1.

Tweet reading 'Hahahahahhaha someone parked their cybertruck at the coffee shop and every single person who comes in is talking about how dumb it looks and the guy is sitting there fuming this is the best morning ever.'
@hammerito/X

2.

Cybertruck meme tweet screenshot.
@hammerito/X

3.

Tweet reading 'Seeing a cybertruck in real life will really ruin your day cause why do you have that.'
@hammerito/X

4.

Cybertruck meme comparing the car to a Kenmore refrigerator.
@hammerito/X

5.

Cybertruck meme with video and a photo of a man pointing and laughing at a Cybertruck.
@MnNiceFC/X

6.

Cybertruck meme with a photo of one in a parking lot.
@MnNiceFC/X

7.

Dril tweet reading 'i now appreciate that the cyber truck is the hideous, unfuckable antidote to an automobile industry that's been plagued by Sexualized Design.'
@MnNiceFC/X

Cybertruck? More like dumpster truck (ha ha)

One of the most common Cybertruck comparisons people is to the dumpster. The vehicle’s sharp angles and metallic finish and its reputation for being something better off in the trash make for an apt metaphor.

8.

Cybertruck meme tweet saying it was mistaken for a dumpster.
@cwebbonline/X

9.

Cybertruck meme comparing it to a metal trash can.
@cwebbonline/X

10.

Cybertruck meme comparing it to a metal trash can.
@cwebbonline/X

Raccoons mistake a Cybertruck for a dumpster

To get even more specific with the Cybertruck meme genre, one owner seemingly touting the vehicle as “raccoon proof” resulted in a mass number of quote tweets pointing out this only lends to the dumpster comparisons. After all, if anybody knows their dumpsters, it’s raccoons. You can’t fault them for getting confused.

11.

Quote tweet of the Cybertruck raccoon attack reading 'raccoons thought that shit was a dumpster LMFAOOOOO.'
@brndxix/X

12.

Cybertruck meme comparing the car to a dumpster.
@brndxix/X

13.

Quote tweet of the Cybertruck dumpster meme reading 'when your truck is indistinguishable from a dumpster:'
@brndxix/X

14.

Quote tweet of the Cybertruck dumpster meme reading 'Raccoons know that’s a dumpster even if you spent $120,000 and pretend it’s a truck.'
@YammerTime01/X

15.

Cybertruck meme in the 'they're the same picture' format.
@YammerTime01/X

‘What could go wrong’

People were making Cybertruck memes long before its launch, particularly after the disastrous demonstration way back in 2019. Musk attempted to show that its windows were unbreakable by asking a demonstrator to throw a hard object at one of them point-blank. The glass immediately cracked.

16.

Cybertruck meme with the guy smashing the window of the truck prototype.
@Q_Review/X

17.

Cybertruck meme with a photo of the smashed window prototype.
@Q_Review/X

18.

Cybertruck meme with a photo of the smashed window prototype.
@Q_Review/X

19.

Tweet reading 'I think it was pretty lucky Tesla broke the truck's window during that demonstration... because everyone is talking about that and not about the fact that they made a LUXURY TANK TO DRIVE THOUGH THE GHOST TOWNS OF THE APOCALYPSE.'
@CritMagician/X

20.

Cybertruck meme with video of the guy smashing the window of the truck prototype.
@CritMagician/X

More Cybertruck memes

21.

Cybertruck meme with cyber truck nuts.
@97Vercetti/X

22.

Cybertruck meme in the Kirk Van Houten divorced bed format.
@97Vercetti/X

23.

Tweet reading 'a cybertruck is not a truck because a 2 year old boy would never look at it and say 'truck!' and that's the test.'
@97Vercetti/X

24.

Cybertruck meme with a photo of a pigeon lit up from below.
@mask_bastard/X

25.

Cybertruck meme in the disinterested women comic format.
@mask_bastard/X

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Cybertruck Elon Musk Memes Tesla
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot