30 Sunday memes to chase away the scaries

Sunday memes are a widespread fixture across the internet, reflecting the collective mood of internet users as they wind down their weekends. These memes are often centered around the universal experience of “Sunday Scaries,” which are the anxiety and reluctance to face the upcoming workweek.

Featured Video

Sunday memes typically capture feelings of procrastination, existential dread, or the bittersweet reluctance of a weekend nearing its end and needing to go back to the real world on Monday morning. Whether it’s an expression of not being productive enough or a comedic exaggeration of how much time was spent on social media instead of preparing for the week ahead, these memes are designed to be funny and cathartic.

They tap into the shared experience of trying to break away from the demands of a busy schedule and the overwhelming anticipation of the responsibilities to come.

Check out 30 of the most relatable Sunday memes below:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

how i go to sleep on sunday night knowing i gotta wake up at 6am pic.twitter.com/n657my3d3E — autist (@litteralyme0) October 20, 2024

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

29.

Advertisement

30.

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.