30 Sunday memes to chase away the scaries

“When it’s Sunday but it was just Friday five minutes ago.”

A screenshot from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Four elderly people lay in a bed under heavy blankets.
Sunday memes are a widespread fixture across the internet, reflecting the collective mood of internet users as they wind down their weekends. These memes are often centered around the universal experience of “Sunday Scaries,” which are the anxiety and reluctance to face the upcoming workweek.

Sunday memes typically capture feelings of procrastination, existential dread, or the bittersweet reluctance of a weekend nearing its end and needing to go back to the real world on Monday morning. Whether it’s an expression of not being productive enough or a comedic exaggeration of how much time was spent on social media instead of preparing for the week ahead, these memes are designed to be funny and cathartic.

They tap into the shared experience of trying to break away from the demands of a busy schedule and the overwhelming anticipation of the responsibilities to come.

Check out 30 of the most relatable Sunday memes below:

1.

Sunday meme that reads, 'this is what Sunday is all about' with a photo fo Anthony Bourdain clinking glasses with a group of people around a table.
@pastapilled/X

2.

@pastapilled/X

3.

Sunday meme that reads, 'There goes the weekend..' with a drawn frog holding its hand up to block out the sunrise.
@njayamjnr/X

4.

Sunday meme that reads, 'This is what sundays feel like' with a screencap from the beginning of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory of the four grandparents lying down in one bed.
@njayamjnr/X

5.

Sunday meme that reads, 'How I feel after 4 pm on a Sunday' with a screencap of a man looking exhausted and side-eyeing his table.
@sopranosworld/X

6.

@sopranosworld/X

7.

Sunday meme that reads, 'Me Saturday night vs me Sunday morning.' with screenshots of two songs: I'M THAT GIRL by Beyoncé and I'm Not That Girl from Wicked.
@jonnymangs/X

8.

Sunday meme of a man in a yellow shirt with 'Monday' on it chasing a woman in a red dress down the street as she screams. Text over her body reads, 'me after 4pm on a sunday.'
@jonnymangs/X

9.

10.

Sunday meme that reads, 'What a week, huh?' with Liz Lemon and 'Lemon, it's still Sunday Morning.' in the bottom half.
@clueheywood/X

11.

Sunday meme that reads, 'When your laughing wid bro then realise that it's 5pm on a Sunday' with a photo of Kvein Hart staring forlornly at the camera.
@clueheywood/X

12.

A pixelated version of the simulation city advisor meme image that should read 'YOU CAN'T PARTY ON SUNDAY! YOU WILL REGRET THIS!'
@niedermeyer.io/BlueSky

13.

Sunday meme that reads, 'sunday scaries after a holiday weekend' with Barbie at her dance party asking, 'Do you guys ever think about dying?'
@niedermeyer.io/BlueSky

14.

Sunday meme of a lioness snoozing on a log. Text reads, 'Today is the day... lazy Sunday.'
@markdinero.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

Sunday meme, text reads, 'Always happens on Sunday: Me at 6:30AM looking at my alarm set for 7.' with a photo of Borat looking happy. Subtitles read, 'I go to sleep.'
@markdinero.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

'Are ya winning son?' style meme with a photo of Taking Back Sunday. Text reads, 'Did you take back Sunday, sons?'
@beansinyourbum.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Sunday meme.
@beansinyourbum.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

A screenshot of a Spotify playlist titled, 'scary meme sunday morning'
@beansinyourbum.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Sunday meme of a frog in a wistcoat and frock. Text reads, 'Sundays are the worst. Gentlemen, it is with great sadness to inform you that tomorrow is Monday.'
u/[deleted] via Reddit

20.

Grumpy clay penguin with a towel on its head. Text reads, 'Self care on Sunday after realizing I have to work tomorrow.'
u/[deleted] via Reddit

21.

A rollercoaster horror meme of two rollercoasters coming towards each other. On one coaster there are zombies, scaring the passing coaster in which normal people are sitting and are visibly frightened at the sight of the zombies. above the zombies is written 'Saturday night bsky' above the normal people is written 'Sunday morning bsky.'
@samsibou.bsky.social/BlueSky

22.

Sunday meme reads, 'When it's Sunday so you cocoon all day so you can morph into a productive member of society for the week.'
@samsibou.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Sunday meme of a brain telling its human they're too tired to do anything, including sleeping.
@mutombros-nz.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

Sunday meme of Patrick wearing boots and fishnet stockings. 'Me on Saturday vs me on Sunday'
@mutombros-nz.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

Sunday meme.
@mutombros-nz.bsky.social/BlueSky

26.

Sunday meme reads, 'When you're chilling on Sunday evening and you remember tomorrow's Monday:' with Homer Simpson sitting on the couch with a beer looking very worried.
u/Killmumger via Reddit

27.

Sunday meme about dreading Sunday evening.
u/Killmumger via Reddit

28.

Sunday meme that reads, 'When it's Sunday but it was just Friday 5 minutes ago.' with a screencap of Squidward looking sad staring out of his window.
@joshcrewsreally.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

Sunday sports meme
@joshcrewsreally.bsky.social/BlueSky

30.

Sunday meme.
@joshcrewsreally.bsky.social/BlueSky
