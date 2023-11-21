Hilarious Tuesday memes to brighten the roughest day of your week

Well, you’ve made it through Monday and are that much closer to being done with the week. However, let’s not jump the gun and start planning the weekend. It’s only Tuesday, after all, and Tuesday is arguably the roughest day of the work week. If you’re wondering how you’ll pull through the next three days, or you’re being tormented by your work nemesis, here are some of the best Tuesday memes to get your mind out of the doldrums.

Tuesday memes: What they’re all about

Tuesday memes run the gamut of jokes that profess to completely hate the day to those who seem to love it. But the purpose of Tuesday memes is simply to have fun, whatever your feelings about the day of the week.

There are a number of different Tuesday memes, from the simple ones that refer to the day of the week, to others that have more obscure references.

Tuesday, the day of the week

This one is pretty straightforward. You either love Tuesday, or you hate it.

‘The greatest day of your life, Tuesday’ meme

This meme originates from a scene in the 1994 live-action Street Fighter movie, where the character Chun-Li confronts Bison about the destruction of her village. Despite it being a calamitous event for Chun-Li, Bison shocks her when he says he doesn’t remember the event.

“For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. For me, it was Tuesday,” he says without remorse.

Online users memeified the scene, using it to call a significant event unimportant.

The ‘Tuesday again? No problem’ meme

This Tuesday meme comes from a webcomic from Tumblr user Chickensnack, who posted a two-panel illustration of a dog. In the first, the dog asks, “Tuesday again?” In the second, it responds, “No problem.”

The meme quickly gained popularity on the platform and by 2015, it was widespread and had spawned other iterations in which users recreated the art, or replaced the dog with a different illustrated character.

One user even recreated the dog on a TI-84 calculator.

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday isn’t exactly a Tuesday meme, but the concept did inspire a line of ironic memes in the early 2010s. One of the earliest examples comes from Memerial user Anon99, who posted a comic panel about a customer freaking out after finding out they missed Taco Tuesday.

The comic spread quickly, being remixed into video format and image macro memes. One example merged the “One does not simply walk into Mordor” meme with the Taco Tuesday trend.

Another combines it with the Dawson crying meme to joke about the deep sadness that occurs when you miss Taco Tuesday.

Tuesday memes have proven to be a favorite of many, and they provide the motivation you need to get through Tuesday and on to the rest of the week. No matter where you stand on Tuesday, you can still try to laugh your way through the day. The good news is that tomorrow is Wednesday. And you know that means Wednesday memes.