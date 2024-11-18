Advertisement
27 of the funniest Monday memes

somehow it’s monday…again…

Monday memes: It is a truth universally acknowledged that almost no one likes going back to work on Monday morning. From 8 a.m. meetings to small talk with coworkers you barely know, it can be hard to get motivated to power through the start of the work week.

According to an article published by Forbes magazine, Monday is the most hated day of the week, something that doesn’t stem from the day itself, but rather from workers’ lack of fulfillment in the workplace. They write, “When people are unfulfilled by their work or find no meaning in their role, Monday becomes a stinging reminder of this and becomes the scapegoat for the negative energy being brought into the workplace.”

Here is a collection of the funniest Monday memes for those who hate Mondays.

1.

Monday meme that reads, 'I no longer dislike Mondays, I'm mature now. I dislike the whole week.'
@whotfismick/X
2.

Monday meme of Lois Griffin struggling to wake up.
@whotfismick/X

3.

Monday meme.
@HighyieldHarry/X
4.

Monday meme of SpongeBob and Patrick being put in jail.
@HighyieldHarry/X

5.

Monday meme.
@HighyieldHarry/X
6.

Monday meme.
@soberthots_/X

7.

Monday meme of moo deng.
@soberthots_/X
8.

Monday meme.
@soberthots_/X

9.

Monday meme.
@drivingmemadi/X
10.

@drivingmemadi/X

11.

Monday meme.
@itsqail/X
12.

Monday meme.
@itsqail/X

13.

Monday meme of time not passing quickly enough in the work week.
@itsqail/X
14.

Monday meme.
@OneSmolCat/X

15.

Monday meme.
@OneSmolCat/X
16.

Monday meme.
@OneSmolCat/X

17.

18.

19.

20.

Jerry Ann Wiley-Rasco/pinterest.com

21.

Jerry Ann Wiley-Rasco/pinterest.com
22.

Jerry Ann Wiley-Rasco/pinterest.com

23.

Monday meme.
@MysuruMemes/X
24.

Monday meme.
@MysuruMemes/X

25.

@MysuruMemes/X
26.

monday meme with barbie
Myshadowstore/pinterest.com

27.

Myshadowstore/pinterest.com
Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

