‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ goes TikTok viral

The Sigma Sigma Boy song is a viral brain rot meme on TikTok whose catchy beat and simple lyrics sent it viral, despite being in Russian. The song is called Сигма Бой in Russian and was released on Oct. 3, 2024, by Betsy and Masha Yankovskaya. It is a fusion of electronica and pop that repeatedly references the term “sigma boy” throughout the lyrics.

Featured Video

This refers to the concept of the sigma male, who sees himself as a social outcast who is better than everyone else despite his alleged social status. This concept is inspired by the debunked Alpha Male myth.

Origins of the ‘Sigma Sigma Boy’ TikTok trend

The music video for Sigma Boy garnered significant attention, gaining over 12.9 million views and 113,000 likes within the first two months of its release. It wasn’t until it started going viral on TikTok, however, that it reached a broader audience.

Advertisement

TikToker @sigmaboyth posted one of the first viral clips on Nov. 21, 2024, featuring him with a wheeled speaker system playing the song on a busy train car and touching his lips and the side of his neck repeatedly before going out onto the platform and doing a backflip. The video has been viewed over 42.7 million times and has 3.7 million likes.

In the comments, people were both impressed and concerned by the TikToker’s public antics.

Advertisement

Another TikToker, @dahoodapollo, shared their own version of the song that was sped up depending on how “fluffy” a Foblox character’s hair was in the video. Each one is running toward the camera and then does a dance when the beat drops. The TikTok video has been seen over 6 million times and has become one of the more popular meme formats for the brain rot trend.

Advertisement

Virality of Sigma Sigma Boy

The song has an infectious energy that makes it an easy one for popular brain rot TikTok trends amongst gaming and meme circles on the social media app. TikTok creators have paired the song with clips of video game characters, musicians, and TV show montages, expanding the song’s reach.

The widespread popularity of Sigma Sigma Boy is rooted in its connection to internet culture and the popular idea of the “sigma male” while being a lighthearted song which, like Gangnam Style by PSY, you don’t need to understand the majority of the words to enjoy.

Meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sigma Boy lyrics

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

Every girl wants to dance with you

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

I’m so special, it will take you a year to win me

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

Every girl wants to dance with you

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

I’m so special, it will take you a year to win me

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

Every girl wants to dance with you

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

I’m so special, it will take you a year to win me (Betsy, Betsy, Betsy) Betsy

Jared babe like Summer, Betsy summer like heat (Ey!)

So the sweet boy will jump and burn (Aha~)

Pack up in my Bentley, climb into my Beauty Box (Lets go)

You are my Sigma boy, but I want your tears (Got it?) Sigma, Sigma boy, back on the table, I get the Bank roll

I’ll buy all the Skittles, Snickers will definitely be mine, boy

Sigma, Sigma boy – I am the icon of your icons

They dream about me like I’m Bitcoin, (Got it?!)

Sigma, Sigma Boy, but not mine, silent as a mute

He looks into nowhere, oh how, this look is fire

Years will wait for you to get your act together

And you will get me someday Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

Every girl wants to dance with you

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

I’m so special, it will take you a year to win me

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

Every girl wants to dance with you

Sigma, Sigma boy, Sigma boy, Sigma boy

I’m so special, it will take you a year to win me

More TikTok trends, explained

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









