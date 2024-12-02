Memes

The viral ‘We Listen And We Don’t Judge’ TikTok trend is causing savage breakups

Three panel image with a women looking intensely at a man sitting next to her as he speaks. Center panel has a women laughing with a wide smile and closed eyes. The right image has a man smiling at a women sat next to him in a car. Each panel has the headline 'We listen and we don't judge.'

Relationships are a delicate balance between disclosure, respect, privacy, and communication…that is, until the We Listen and We Don’t Judge TikTok trend was born, throwing this equilibrium into a chaotic tailspin witnessed by millions of TikTok users the world over.

@daveandjanie

Well this was fun🤣

♬ original sound – Janie Ippolito

Though watching these videos can range from deeply endearing to cringe to excruciatingly awkward, this initially humorous-based TikTok trend has garnered a reputation for causing the erosion (and even demise) of those involved. So what is this trend?

The We Listen and We Don’t Judge TikTok trend began in mid-November 2024 and features people in relationships (generally couples, family members, or good friends) sitting side by side and concurrently, sometimes repeatedly, saying the phrase, “We listen and we don’t judge” before each reveals an embarrassing, awkward or chaotic secret that the other person does not know.

What happens in a ‘We Listen and We Don’t Judge’ TikTok Video?

A typical video starts with two people who have a close relationship with one another sitting next to each other, staring directly at the camera. The pair begins by saying in unison, “We listen, and we don’t judge,” before taking turns revealing a secret, an embarrassing habit, something that the other person doesn’t know.

If a reaction occurs after this sensitive information has been shared, the person revealing the secret usually repeats “We listen and we don’t judge,” to remind their counterpart that the information contained in the video is there to be heard, and cannot be held against the speaker.

@beefingwiththeblacks We don’t judge 😅😂 @callmeCollins.h.d.c #judge #dontjudge #funnyvideos #marriedlife #couples #fyp #couplescomedy #couplegoals ♬ original sound – Mr&MrsBlack

And yet, information is heard and subsequently, judged

Despite the phrase the subjects repeat (often multiple times) the information is obviously judged by both the participants, creating the types of reactions that make these videos interesting to watch.

An X account sharing a photo of a collage of X posts with secrets being confessed, and the caption 'we listen, we don't judge' on top.
@ThePadrepr/X
Of course, the information is also being judged by everyone else on the internet, and often, repeated via different social media avenues to garner even more attention, responses, and more judgment on the nature of the participants in the video and of online relational culture at large.

An X Thread with the 'We listen and We Don't Judge' with cry laughing faces between each word
@danielholkss/X
A screengrab of a tiktock judging the we listen and we don't judge trend
@danielholkss/X

These videos are being judged so intensely that X has created different “editions” of judgment, using pop culture references, GIFs, and memes to illustrate the high level of judgment that is happening.

An X post with the caption 'We listen and we don't judge, Gossip Girl Edition' with the cast of the original Gossip Girl looking very judge-y
@Raeflora1/X
@Raeflora1/X

What is the point of this trend?

At its surface, the point of this trend is to bring the participants of the videos closer together by learning new and vulnerable things about one another. And yet…it doesn’t always work out that way.

Sometimes, the information learned in the videos can be quite damaging, as referenced in this Reddit thread, where a husband revealed a cruel, 2-year long “prank” he was playing on his wife, eroding her trust in her husband and by extension, faith in her whole marriage. Reddit commentators went on to give shocked reactions based on the original post.

A Reddit thread reaction to a bad 'We listen and we don't judge' Reddit situation
u/ThrowRA4668765 via Reddit

We Listen and We Don’t Judge, Breakup Editions

The “We listen and we don’t judge” TikTok trend has birthed an even darker incarnation of itself, “we listen and we don’t judge, breakup editions,” which showcases the end of a romantic partnership after participating in the challenge, and the emotional carnage that follows.

@xsarahbeckx this wasnt a good idea #fyp #breakup #ex #bf #trendy #listen #judge #cheater #jokes #funnytiktok ♬ original sound – sarah 🤍

Suffice it to say, participate in this challenge at your (and your partner’s) own risk!

A Still from a TikTok video of a 'We Listen, we don't judge' video variation where someone has broken up.
@username.13138/TikTok
