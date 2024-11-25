Explaining the ‘Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture’ meme and TikTok trend

Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture meme is a TikTok trend where people sing along to lyrics from SUICIDAL-IDOL’s “ecstacy” while sticking out their tongues.
Meme basics
- Meme Creator: Unknown
- Meme Type: TikTok trend
- Origin Source: TikTok
- Peak Popularity: October 2023
Origin
On July 17, 2023, SUICIDAL-IDOL shared their track, “ecstasy.” The lyrics include the now trendy phrase.
Sticking out your tongue for the picture
You’re so pretty, you’re so popular
I just wanna be your sweetheart
Fucking come here, give me your heart
Just you and me to infinity
I can’t fucking breathe, too much ecstasy
The song quickly took off, with people appreciating it on its own but also for its possibility on social media.
What does Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture mean?
The lyric pokes fun at a common pose that women, especially millennial women, use in photos. Sticking your tongue out in a picture is usually done to look silly or playful.
Spread
Fan accounts on TikTok first took to the catchy tune, making videos of their favorite celebrities or characters. This use started introducing people who might not listen to the song otherwise to the track.
As people got a taste for the song, a sound was made of the snippet that says, “Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture // You’re so pretty, you’re so popular.” The TikTok sound was titled, “why r so many hot people using this.”
Celebrities like Bebe Rexha and Tana Mongeau got in on the fun. While some do actually stick out their tongues, others sing along, gazing warmly and, in some cases, seductively, at the camera.
Sticking Out Your Gyatt for the Rizzler
As the song spread, it became the subject of parody. The song was redone as a parody, with key words in each line being replaced with Gen Alpha slang. The parody lyric video was uploaded on YouTube by Gym Candy. The lyrics are:
Sticking out your gyatt for the rizzler
You’re so skibidi
You’re so fanum tax
I just wanna be your sigma
Freaking come here
Give me your Ohio
The humorous video has over 500,000 views on YouTube. Discussion of the song also made it’s way to Reddit, where one user dissected the lyrics for confused netizens.
“‘Sticking out your gyatt for the rizzler’ means ‘Sticking out your ass for the one who has romantic charisma,’” they explain.
Meme examples
