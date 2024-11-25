Memes

Explaining the ‘Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture’ meme and TikTok trend

You’re so pretty, you’re so popular.

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
sticking out your tongue for the picture meme

Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture meme is a TikTok trend where people sing along to lyrics from SUICIDAL-IDOL’s “ecstacy” while sticking out their tongues.

Featured Video

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: Unknown
  • Meme Type: TikTok trend
  • First Appearance: 
  • Origin Source: TikTok
  • Peak Popularity: October 2023
sticking out your tongue in the picture google trend
Google Trends
Advertisement

Origin

On July 17, 2023, SUICIDAL-IDOL shared their track, “ecstasy.” The lyrics include the now trendy phrase.

Sticking out your tongue for the picture
You’re so pretty, you’re so popular
I just wanna be your sweetheart
Fucking come here, give me your heart
Just you and me to infinity
I can’t fucking breathe, too much ecstasy

sticking your tongue out
@EUPHXRIA/YouTube
Advertisement

The song quickly took off, with people appreciating it on its own but also for its possibility on social media.

What does Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture mean?

tongue sticking out emoji
@EUPHXRIA/YouTube

The lyric pokes fun at a common pose that women, especially millennial women, use in photos. Sticking your tongue out in a picture is usually done to look silly or playful.

Advertisement

Spread

Fan accounts on TikTok first took to the catchy tune, making videos of their favorite celebrities or characters. This use started introducing people who might not listen to the song otherwise to the track.

emmy rossum sticking out your tongue
@shamelessistherapy/TikTok

As people got a taste for the song, a sound was made of the snippet that says, “Sticking Out Your Tongue For The Picture // You’re so pretty, you’re so popular.” The TikTok sound was titled, “why r so many hot people using this.”

Advertisement

Celebrities like Bebe Rexha and Tana Mongeau got in on the fun. While some do actually stick out their tongues, others sing along, gazing warmly and, in some cases, seductively, at the camera.

bebe rexha sticking out your tongue
@beberexha/TikTok
tana mongeau
@beberexha/TikTok

Sticking Out Your Gyatt for the Rizzler

roblox sticking out your gyat for the rizzler
@beberexha/TikTok
Advertisement

As the song spread, it became the subject of parody. The song was redone as a parody, with key words in each line being replaced with Gen Alpha slang. The parody lyric video was uploaded on YouTube by Gym Candy. The lyrics are:

Sticking out your gyatt for the rizzler
You’re so skibidi
You’re so fanum tax
I just wanna be your sigma
Freaking come here
Give me your Ohio

The humorous video has over 500,000 views on YouTube. Discussion of the song also made it’s way to Reddit, where one user dissected the lyrics for confused netizens.

“‘Sticking out your gyatt for the rizzler’ means ‘Sticking out your ass for the one who has romantic charisma,’” they explain.

Advertisement
reddit post explaining sticking out your gyatt for the rizzler
u/ferretfan8 via Reddit

Meme examples

sticking out your tongue text meme
u/ferretfan8 via Reddit
sticking out your tongue
u/ferretfan8 via Reddit
Advertisement
dog sticking out tongue
@baillls/X
sticking out your tongue for the picture emoji
@baillls/X
cat sticking out your tongue for the picture
@baillls/X
sticking out your gyat for the rizzler meme
@1R_1S/X
Advertisement
handdrawn anime sticking out your tongue
@1R_1S/X
squidward sticking out your tongue
@1R_1S/X
night drive sticking out your tongue
@h3ll0ketty/TikTok
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Memes TikTok tiktok trends
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot