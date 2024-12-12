‘Look At My Lawyer Dawg, I’m Going to Jail’: A meme history

Look At My Lawyer Dawg, I’m Going To Jail is a catchphrase and meme expressing a lack of confidence in legal counsel, born of a photo posted by a Redditor of his attorney’s comically oversized pant legs.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: u/GameofLevels via Reddit

u/GameofLevels via Reddit Meme Type : Catchphrase, Copypasta

: Catchphrase, Copypasta First Appearance : November 2019

: November 2019 Origin Source : Reddit

: Reddit Peak Popularity: July 2022

Origins

Most people know you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but that doesn’t stop it from happening. This is where the Look At My Lawyer memes first began.

In November 2019, Redditor u/GameOfLevels shared a photo of a man’s legs, with his dress pants outwardly cuffed and visibly oversized. He captioned the shot, “If your lawyer’s [sic] pants look like this you going to jail.”

In February 2020, an iFunny user posted another meme along the same lines that cemented the phrase that would go forward—Look At My Lawyer Dawg, I’m Going To Jail.

What does Look At My Lawyer Dawg, I’m Going to Jail mean?

In a situation where you need a lawyer, you’re dependent on them to achieve a goal. While that goal isn’t always avoiding jail time, there are situations where that is the hope.

The phrase jokingly implies that from the look of a particular lawyer—be it sloppy, nerdy, or young—they don’t have what it takes to defend you competently. If they don’t have that ability and you’re facing jail time, you’d end up there with a poor defense.

It wasn’t just real lawyers who were getting the meme treatment online. Fictional lawyers and anyone who had ever appeared in a courtroom or a suit in media were all getting the Look at My Lawyer meme treatment.

Meme examples

