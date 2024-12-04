The (Unhooking Your Bra) meme is popping off on X

Unhooking Your Bra, or the Unhooking Bra meme, is a text meme used to share stereotypes of people or characters and their reactions to unhooking a person’s bra in a comedic way. This format typically begins with ([person] unhooking your bra) and their presumed response.

This meme format shares amusing viewpoints of the subject, how they would succeed or fail at unhooking a person’s bra, and their catchphrase or reaction.

Origin and spread

The earliest instance of “Unhooking Your Bra” is from @thosegrose on X (formerly known as Twitter). In her original post on Nov. 30, 2024, she wrote, “(british guy unhooking your bra) all right, what’s all this then.”

The post racked up over 24.7 million views and over 18K retweets, including over 2K quote-retweets of people sharing their own takes on the new trend.

Popularity

Gabriela’s original Unhooking Bra post was wildly popular, with many folks on X replying that they found it relatable and others sharing their own examples poking fun at British men in the comments.

One X user wrote, “with the arms crossed and one foot tapping furiously 😭😭”

“It devastates me that all of us in Britain are tarred with the same cockney accent brush. We don’t all sound like that 😢” another replied.

A third added, “(struggling to get it unhooked): pish posh well this is a bit of a sticky wicket”

Some examples of variations that people have done on the Unhooking Bra meme include guys from specific cities or countries, sports team fans, players of particular video games, such as League, or tabletop role-playing games, like Dungeons and Dragons 5e.

Some tongue-in-cheek memes referenced classic literature, such as the story of Sisyphus never being able to push the boulder up the mountain. Only this time, he can never unhook a bra.

The most popular versions of the text meme trend are those targeting a specific country, such as in the original post. In @angelinrealtime’s post, they say, “(american guy unhooking your bra) let’s goooooo” and has been viewed over 10.3 million times with around 11K retweets and quote-retweets.

@RoxyTall’s Australia Guy iteration of the meme from Nov. 28, 2024, where she wrote, “(aussie guy unhooking your bra) nah yeah that’s heaps good” has been viewed over 4.1 million times with over 1.4K retweets.

The Menswear Guy weighs in

Derek Guy, also known as ‘The Menswear Guy’ on X, is a menswear expert and fashion communicator who uses his platform to educate people on different types of materials, clothing, and styles. He is staunchly supportive of women’s fashion but has stated that he would never presume to share an opinion about women’s fashion since that isn’t his area of expertise.

With that in mind, when someone on X used his name in her version of the meme format, he quickly quote-retweeted her with his take on Dec. 3, 2024, writing: “me unhooking a woman’s bra: sorry, i don’t comment on womenswear”



me unhooking a woman’s bra: sorry, i don’t comment on womenswear https://t.co/rok0GmGMG6 — derek guy (@dieworkwear) December 3, 2024

Meme examples

“(Film enthusiast unhooking your bra) the perfect plot twist—didn’t see this coming, but it’s a masterpiece!” one person shared on X.

User @rieszpieces wrote, “there’s probably some dirac notation joke to be made regarding the “unhooking your bra” style of tweet but it would be very out of character for me to make that kind of joke”

