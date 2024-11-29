‘This Could Be Us, But You Playing’: a meme about couple goals

The “This Could Be Us” meme, or This Could Be Us, But You Playing, is a catchphrase and reaction meme showcasing internet-approved “couple goals” and hilariously unexpected pairings. Originally popularized as a way to mock awkward or mismatched duos, it has since grown into a versatile meme format that celebrates both genuine admiration for relationships and the absurdity of unlikely matches.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Unknown

Unknown Meme Type : Catchphrase, reaction

: Catchphrase, reaction First Appearance : Nov. 2013

: Nov. 2013 Origin Source : Facebook

: Facebook Peak Popularity: February 2014

What does This Could Be Us mean?

The “This Could Be Us” meme is about aspiring to “couple goals,” with a playful twist. Its extended version—”This Could Be Us, But You Playing”—adds a layer of humor and longing, implying that the poster and their intended recipient could embody the relationship depicted—if only the recipient weren’t holding back.

The second half of the phrase humorously shifts the blame for their unrealized romance, suggesting disinterest or other obstacles as the reason. Whether used earnestly or ironically, the meme captures a mix of wistfulness, flirtation, and humor, making it a versatile way to express everything from romantic frustration to lighthearted banter.

Meme origin

This Could Be Us memes first started being spotted around Facebook and Twitter in late 2013 and early 2014. At first, just the phrase itself was gaining traction.

A Facebook page called This Could Be Us began sharing more posts using the phrase in early January 2014. The phrase appeared alongside photos of an awkward or unusual pairing.

This trend went particularly viral on X.com (formerly Twitter), where countless people weighed in on the couple that inspired them. The tone began as unserious, mocking odd couples.

“This Could Be Us” by Rae Sremmurd

In 2015, the line was a lyric in a song by Rae Sremmurd, also called “This Could Be Us.” The lyrics to the track read, in part:

So back to what I was saying (money make the world go ’round)

This could be us, but you’re playing (money make your girl go down)

This could be us, but you’re playing (money make the world go ’round)

I’m high, I hope I don’t sound crazy (money make your girl go down)

F- what them n-s were saying (money make the world go ’round)

This could be us but you playing (money make your girl go down)

This could be us but you playing (money make the world go ’round)

That’s all I was saying (money make your girl go down)

“This Could Be Us” by Prince

A Purple Rain-era Prince was the star of a This Could Be Us meme. According to The Washington Post, the singer was inspired to create his 2015 track, “This Could Be Us,” sometimes stylized as “This Could B Us,” after seeing the phrase on the photo of him and Appolonia.

While it seems like a joke in itself that Prince would write a song off a meme, several sources have corroborated this as true.

This could be us

But you be playin’

This could be us

But you keep on foolin’ around

You’re the cage to my dove

I’m just saying

Forever and ever in love

Oh baby yeah, this could be us

You know you want me like a new pair of shoes

Meme variations

Many memes in this trend are decided to poke fun. There are some posts, however, that were part of this trend which were sexually charged and meant to be flirtation rather than joking.

Over time, the trend also starts to include genuine couple goals people seek in a partner.

This trend isn’t exclusive to romantic relationships, either. Friends, family members, and other pairings are explored within This Could Be Us.

The meme also received an unexpected bump from the Power Rangers fandom in 2020 after an alleged mistaken text message went viral.

As a result, the phrase began being paired with mistaken text memes to create a whole subgenre of This Could Be Us.

Meme examples

