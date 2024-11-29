Why Not Both? meme origins, meaning, and how it’s still the perfect answer

Memes

The Why Not Both meme, also known as the “Por qué no los dos?” meme, is a catchphrase originating from an Old El Paso commercial featuring a little girl named Mia Agraviador.

why not both
@daveangel/Tenor

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: @anonymous/Funny Junk
  • Meme Type: Macro, Exploitable, Reaction
  • First Appearance: June 2010
  • Origin Source: Funny Junk
  • Peak Popularity: April 2016
why not both google trends
@daveangel/Tenor

Origin

The images used in the Why Not Both meme originate from an Old El Paso commercial. The commercial aired in the mid-00s. Initially aired in Australia, the international spot begins with a pair of siblings arguing over whether they want to have hard or soft taco shells with dinner.

A giant wheel appears in the living room, with the family seated around it. The edge of the wheel shows alternating versions of the taco shells attached, alluding to the fact that this is how the family will decide. As the dad spins the wheel, the youngest sibling sits on a stool. She shrugs her shoulders and asks her family, “Por que no los dos?”

The scene cuts immediately to a crowd, including the little girl’s family. They hoist her over their shoulders in celebration. The little girl smiles widely and cheers from the middle of a crowd that’s cheering for her.

por que no los dos?
@Sirius_Black/Tenor

Cultural context

“Por que no los dos?” can be translated in two ways. It can mean “Why Not Both?” or “Why Don’t We Have Both?”

"Why don't we have both?"
@Sirius_Black/Tenor

Spread

References to the commercial appeared on Twitter as early as 2009. Many people were discussing how adorable they found the little girl.

'¿ por que no los dos? That little girl is too cute!' tweet
@amandaallissa/X
In June 2010, the image was shared as a macro on FunnyJunk. The meme is added to an edit of a moment from Yo Gabba Gabba.

yo gabba gabba why not both
@amandaallissa/X

The commercial was uploaded to YouTube in July 2011. It has over two million views and more than 1,000 comments. It’s not the only copy of the commercial on the platform, but it’s certainly the most popular.

por que no los dos commercial
@Brooke Freeman/YouTube
In polarizing situations, fans of this meme use it to find middle ground. Its 2016 spike came amid the increase in political discussions, where options seemed to be more opposite than ever before.

help the vets or refugees why not both meme
@Brooke Freeman/YouTube

Where is the Why Not Both girl now?

The little girl who starred in the Why Not Both commercial was anonymous for many years. She was later discovered to be Mia Agraviador. In 2022, Agraviador gave an interview discussing her viral fame.

Mia Agraviador
@lil_missimia/Instagram

“It’s always so surreal when I’m out and about with friends and family, at lunch or the shops, and we hear people ask ‘por qué no los dos’ when deciding between two things. It’s really become a national catchphrase,” Agraviador told Marketing Mag.

“I also have Latino heritage and love all Central and South American-inspired foods, so I’m super proud that I get to carry that with me,” says Agraviador.

In March 2024, Agraviador appeared on TODAY Australia. She says she was six years old when she filmed the iconic moment. “I was actually in acting as a kid. My parents worked for a company called Bright Stars and they got me to do quite a few things when I was young.”

To this day, she’s still referred to as “taco girl.” Though she’s no longer in acting, she’s happy to look back at the moment when the chance arises.

por que no los dos girl Mia Agraviador
@TODAYShowAU/YouTube

Meme examples

ketchup or mustard hot dog
@TODAYShowAU/YouTube
@TODAYShowAU/YouTube
boobies and donuts, why not both?
QuickMeme
why not both meme recreation
QuickMeme
5 minute crafts or cocomelon why not both
QuickMeme
nature or history, why not both meme
@VikBattaile/IMGFLIP
corgsky why not both
@VikBattaile/IMGFLIP
torn between two lovers why not both
@VikBattaile/IMGFLIP
wwiii or civil war ii por que no los dos
@VikBattaile/IMGFLIP
are we humans or are we dancers why not both
QuickMeme
QuickMeme
why not neither
QuickMeme

