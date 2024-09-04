Who is Lana from ‘Dress to Impress’ and where did she go?

Lana from Dress to Impress, previously known only as “Nail Lady,” is a character in a hit Roblox game with a complex story around her. She plays a nail artist, styling players’ nails for the runway while dressed in a simple all-white outfit and brown up-do, seated behind her table.

In the game’s latest update, Lana vanished from her usual spot and ended up caged in a secret room, unable to escape.

What is Dress to Impress on Roblox?

Dress to Impress or “DTI” is a popular entry on the massive game creation system Roblox. In this game, users have a limited time to create dazzling, trendy, or amusing outfits under a theme before each takes their turn down the runway. Other users rank each outfit from one to five stars, and the fashionista with the most stars at the end wins the round.

The game became a viral hit starting in late 2023. It has inspired player videos from gamers of all ages, including the infamous “pose 28” trend.

Who is Lana from Dress to Impress?

Lana, initially dubbed “Nail Lady,” serves players at her station by offering manicures that match their themed outfits, potentially boosting their chances of winning. However, the 2024 April Fool’s Day update changed both the appearance of the character and her station, gave her a real name, and developed her backstory.

Lana’s appearance has changed multiple times, from a white miniskirt to white skinny jeans with a belt and gaining green eyeshadow to match the “BRAT” album as part of the game’s partnership with Charli XCX.

Fans became especially fascinated with Lana from Dress to Impress after the August 30, 2024 update that removed her from her nail station.

What happened to Lana?

After the update, Lana vanished from her table. She left behind a tipped-over chair and moving boxes, along with a job notice seeking a new nail technician. Days later, a new character similar to Lana appeared behind the nail station named “Lina.”

If this wasn’t concerning enough, players soon discovered a secret room accessible from the Dress to Impress lobby containing Lana in a cage. On the wall around her, someone had scrawled strange messages like “Where is she?” and “Her name is like mine, but she’s so different.”

Did Lina kidnap Lana? Or is this the work of a mysterious doppelganger from previous updates? These questions remain unanswered, but rumors suggest fans will discover the truth in the upcoming Halloween update.

Lana from Dress to Impress memes

It’s a little strange to see so much lore developing for a minor character on a Roblox game, and some fans are rather confused. Many players, however, are eating this mystery up and are now highly invested in the fate of Lana as well as the true identity and motivations of Lina.

People are seeing Lana everywhere, in-game and out, with memes popping up on TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit.

