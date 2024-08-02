video game character wearing suit with 'x' in circle and the word 'Doubt'

L.A. Noire/Rockstar Games

A short history of the ‘Press X to Doubt’ meme

“The McDonald’s ice cream machine is working”

Press X to Doubt is a reaction image used in memes to express disbelief in a topic, comment, or headline.

What game is the ‘Press X To Doubt’ meme from?

The Press X to Doubt image comes from the 2011 video game L.A. Noire by Rockstar Games. The game takes place in 1947 Los Angeles, with the player in the role of Detective Cole Phelps. The actor portraying Phelps is Aaron Staton, who you might recognize as Ken Cosgrove from Mad Men. 

Press X to Doubt GIF as posted on Tenor
Tenor

Among the gameplay features are scenes involving Phelps questioning witnesses to various crimes. In the scenes, the witness makes a statement and the player is presented with three options: to believe the statement (“Truth”), to express doubt (“Doubt”), or to accuse the witness of straight-up lying (“Lie”). That “Doubt” screen is the origin of the Press X to Doubt meme. 

Press X to Doubt meaning

The Press x to Doubt image or GIF is typically utilized when a commenter wants to express skepticism toward a statement or headline. The simple composition of the image makes it an easy shorthand for a feeling of online disbelief. 

Meme origins

The still image of the L.A. Noire “Doubt” screen became a reaction image shortly after the release of the game, first appearing online on December 4th, 2012. Initially, the image appeared without the caption on Funnyjunk, with a comment simply written “(X) Doubt.” This is thought to be the first instance of the meme. 

Original press x to doubt image as posted on funnyjunk
Funnyjunk

Spread of the meme

Throughout 2013, the image appeared on Funnyjunk several more times via various users. The meme’s purpose as a means of expressing doubt was cemented during this period. In the coming years, it appeared on Tumblr and Reddit with increased frequency. During this same period, the meme was being used in variations of Coaxed Into a Snafu, the style of poorly drawn online rage bait comics.  

Press x to doubt post on Tumblr by loatheoflaughing
Tumblr/loatheoflaughing

For instance, a post on Tumblr about Fallout 4 from user loatheoflaughing expressed skepticism about the promise of the game’s lack of loading times. This turned into a thread with several variations on Coaxed Into a Snafu, with the post garnering over 28k notes. 

The Coaxed Into a Snafu edits’ popularity rendered the meme a great fit for the template Increasingly Verbose Meme, which was popular at the time. Previously existing Snafu edits were compiled by Redditor 43eyes on September 30th, 2016. The image made it appear as an Increasingly Verbose Meme and received 4700 points on the Coaxed into a Snafu subreddit. 

Press x to doubt increasingly verbose meme as seen on Reddit by 43eyes
Reddit/43eyes

The meme’s life continued with several variations on the template, with other characters or real-life people taking the place of Phelps. 

More Press X to Doubt memes

Press X to doubt meme as seen on Reddit via MemeEconomy
Reddit/43eyes
Press x to doubt meme posted on reddit by walidthekraken
Reddit/walidthekraken
Press x to doubt meme posted to memedroid
Reddit/walidthekraken
Press x to doubt fortune cookie meme on Imgflip
Reddit/walidthekraken
Press x to doubt hololive meme from reddit posted by pthero
Reddit/pthero
Press x to doubt skeleton meme from reddit posted by morefluid_thanwater
Reddit/pthero
Press x to doubt KingdomHearts meme from Reddit posted by chespin-720
Reddit/pthero
Press x to doubt McDonald's meme as posted to Imgflip
Imgflip
Press x to doubt Star Wars meme as posted on Reddit by joshragem
Imgflip
Press x to doubt meme posted on Reddit by issmmaell
Imgflip
Press x to doubt anime meme as seen on Imgflip
Imgflip

