30 actually funny Jimmy Carter memes honoring the late president

President Jimmy Carter passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. He was the 39th president of the United States, the first president born in a hospital, and the longest-lived president in American history. He also was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize and was known for his focus on compassion and humanity, even in the middle of international conflicts.

Featured Video

In the announcement that was posted on the Carter Center’s website, his son, Chip Carter, said, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

As with Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021, people remembered the past president in the best way the internet knows how: through memes about him.

Below are the funniest Jimmy Carter memes in commemoration of his life:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

Jimmy Carter said I will not stick around for anymore of this nonsense I’ve seen 100 years of it pic.twitter.com/BzVo97Iv5V — The Neighborhood Publicist (@nhoodpublicist) December 29, 2024

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

Jimmy Carter held on long enough to cast his vote for Kamala Harris but didn’t want to stick around for Trump’s administration.



JIMMY. pic.twitter.com/s4QpsanvTA — k a r y. (@itsKARY_) December 29, 2024

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

Me shocked at the fact Jimmy Carter has died despite him being 100 pic.twitter.com/swRsRoqQUB — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) December 29, 2024 @DougEatDoug/X

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

Jimmy Carter deadass saw those election results during a cognizant moment and said “I’m fucking outta here, good luck yall!” pic.twitter.com/d7AXapJRY3 — Will Landman 🍥 (@WillTheLandMan) December 29, 2024

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

29.

Advertisement

30.

More presidential memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.