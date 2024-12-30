Advertisement
Memes

30 actually funny Jimmy Carter memes honoring the late president

“Me shocked at the fact Jimmy Carter has died despite him being 100”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Jimmy Carter(L), Drink being poured with text 'i wasn't gonna drink tonight but man... im missing Jimmy Carter like a MF'(r)

President Jimmy Carter passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. He was the 39th president of the United States, the first president born in a hospital, and the longest-lived president in American history. He also was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize and was known for his focus on compassion and humanity, even in the middle of international conflicts. 

In the announcement that was posted on the Carter Center’s website, his son, Chip Carter, said, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”

As with Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021, people remembered the past president in the best way the internet knows how: through memes about him.

Below are the funniest Jimmy Carter memes in commemoration of his life:

1.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Carter has passed. An accomplished man. A brilliant legacy. Although for many of us he died years ago when he refused to condemn, gamer gate'
@dril/X

2.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Jimmy Carter outlived the guy who wrote his obituary' with a screenshot of the obituary in question.
@dril/X

3.

Jimmy Carter meme of a surreal experience at the bar.
@doulbedoink/X

4.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'taking a hit and hanging my head' with a photo of Jimmy Carter-themed weed with a vape pen.
@doulbedoink/X

5.

6.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'jimmy carter saw the rise and fall of adolf hitler, and perhaps more notably - hawk tuah.'
@hasanthehun/X

7.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Shows how the vaccines always kill you in the end. Jimmy Carter got the diphtheria vaccine in 1934 and died just 90 years later'
@steinkobbe/X

8.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'this account had ONE JOB' with a screenshot of the Did Jimmy Carter Die Today? account getting Community Noted on him dying.
@steinkobbe/X

9.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'NEW: Taped message from Jimmy Carter announces 'global treasure hunt,' to 'find the treasure of Jimmy Carter''
@PopulismUpdates/X

10.

Jimmy Carter meme reacting to the news of the former President's death. Text reads, 'Guys please.. test your fucking coke … RIP (broken heart emoji)'
@PopulismUpdates/X

11.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'new favorite graph' with a graph of the chance of Jimmy Carter dying in 2024.
@arithmoquine/X

12.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Everyone has that 1 friend they have this relationship with (fire emoji)' with a photo of a text conversation of just celebrity death dates.
@arithmoquine/X

13.

14.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Jimmy Carter was born in a house without electricity and he was a teenager at the dawn of the second World War and he lived long enough to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. He didn't, but he could have.'
@kalebhorton/X

15.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'I love that while the movie is in theaters she is also temporarily a Bob Dylan fan account'
@DougEatDoug/X

16.

@DougEatDoug/X

17.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Jimmy Carter may be dead but you know who preceded him: Every Guinea worm in nearly 200 countries and Henry Kissinger'
@thielman.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'i can’t believe jimmy carter was alive for EVERY nosferatu premiere in history' with screenshots of Google searches for Jimmy Carter's date of birth and the release dates for the Nosferatu movies.
@thielman.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, '(siren emoji) Jimmy Carter now eligible for congressional leadership position'
@kenklippenstein.bsky.social/BlueSky

20.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'RIP Jimmy Carter (salute emoji)' with a graph of 'reported cases of guinea worm disease, 1980 to 2023.'
@kenklippenstein.bsky.social/BlueSky

21.

22.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'I told him he was too drunk to get on that motorbike' with a screenshot of a news article announcing his death.
@pixelatedboat.bsky.social/BlueSky

23.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Rip Jimmy Carter' with a screenshot of OP's old tweet that reads, 'You're in her DMs, but Jimmy Carter literally stayed alive to vote to save her rights so...'
@littlemissvrb.bsky.social/BlueSky

24.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Donald Trump can honor Jimmy Carter’s funeral by staying at Mar-a-Lago and Jimmy Carter can honor Donald Trump’s Inaugural by causing all the flags to be flying at half mast.'
@littlemissvrb.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'After 100 years of life, Jimmy Carter was like, ‘I’m not sticking around for this Trump “presidency” sh*t.’ (peace sign emoji)'
@jojofromjerz.bsky.social/BlueSky

26.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Jimmy Carter lived just long enough to experience The Rizzler.'
@jojofromjerz.bsky.social/BlueSky

27.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'Pretty f*cked up that Jimmy Carter lived to see Wicked Part 1 but not Part 2'
@schaffrillas.bsky.social/BlueSky

28.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'pour one out for the homie jimmy carter' with a photo of creamy peanut butter.
@schaffrillas.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'imagine if this is how you found out jimmy carter died' with a QRT of someone saying, 'PEEPAW DOWN'
@8Fourteen/X

30.

Jimmy Carter meme, text reads, 'He figured it out!' with a screenshot of an 'article' by Jimmy Carter that is titled, 'Is there some kind of specific thing I need to do to be able to die?'
@8Fourteen/X

