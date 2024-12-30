30 actually funny Jimmy Carter memes honoring the late president

President Jimmy Carter passed away on Dec. 29, 2024, at the age of 100. He was the 39th president of the United States, the first president born in a hospital, and the longest-lived president in American history. He also was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize and was known for his focus on compassion and humanity, even in the middle of international conflicts.
In the announcement that was posted on the Carter Center’s website, his son, Chip Carter, said, “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love. My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.”
As with Betty White, who died just shy of her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021, people remembered the past president in the best way the internet knows how: through memes about him.
Below are the funniest Jimmy Carter memes in commemoration of his life:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
29.
30.
More presidential memes:
- ‘Christian Shephard Core’: Get lost in the Joe Biden Rainforest meme
- Biden-Harris dropout memes mark the legacy of 2020s political humor
- ‘Donald Trump Announces…’ meme makes a mockery of Trump’s new appointments
- 10 memes that defined the 2024 election season
- Trump McDonald’s memes take off after publicity stunt
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.