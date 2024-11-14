Advertisement
Memes

‘Donald Trump Announces…’ meme makes a mockery of Trump’s new appointments

Some of these don’t seem too farfetched after all.

Photo of Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley
Tweet that says 'Donald Trump announces Baron Karkonnen will head spice production on the planet of Arrakis' with a picture of donald trump smiling and Baron Harkonnen smoking


The Donald Trump Announces… meme is a political parody meme being used to mock Trump’s planned government appointments following the 2024 election.

Featured Video

Donald Trump Announces… meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: Twitter user @StarWarsSarBear
  • Meme Type: Parody / Political
  • First Appearance: 2024
  • Origin Source: X
  • Used to Convey: The absurdity of Trump’s political appointments
  • Peak Popularity: “Donald Trump announces” reached its highest popularity in June 2015, when he announced his first presidential bid. It surged after his win in November 2016 and in November 2022 when he announced a third campaign. However, the meme version of the phrase surged in November 2024.
Advertisement
Donald Trump announces Google Trends
Google Trends

What does ‘Donald Trump Announces…’ mean?

The phrase at the center of this meme refers to Trump making announcements about the various political allies he intends to install in his administration. This mostly revolves around Cabinet picks, such as Secretary of State or National Security Advisor.

The parody version suggests outlandish picks in an attempt to highlight how the actual people Trump has announced thus far are controversial, if not overtly unfit for the roles he is assigning them.

Advertisement

Meme origin and spread

This particular meme spawned shortly after Trump began announcing the people he plans to tap to fill various positions in his upcoming administration.

Considering the picture of him and the format used, it’s most likely that the meme was inspired by a November 12, 2024 tweet from @PopBase that read, “Donald Trump announces that Elon Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Advertisement


Within the hour, @StarWarsSarBear posted a similar tweet, seemingly mocking Trump for the appointment and Musk in general.

donald trump announces meme
StarWarsSarBear/X
Advertisement

The format quickly caught on, and by the following day, X (fka Twitter) was awash with posts joking about various real people or fictional characters as if they had been appointed to positions (also real or fictional) within Trump’s administration.

Sometimes the fake appointees are merely bizarre choices in a general sense, while other times, they are matched with a job title for which they would be particularly unsuited. This is undoubtedly meant to be seen as commentary on some of Trump’s real appointees, such as Lee Zeldin, who will head up the Environmental Protection Agency despite opposing climate-related legislation while in Congress.

Advertisement

‘Donald Trump Announces…’ meme examples

Advertisement
donald trump announces meme
@brookstweetz/X
Advertisement
Advertisement
donald trump announces meme
@SuccessionOOC/X
Advertisement
donald trump announces meme
@andromedism/X
donald trump announces meme
@FinalDude78/X
Advertisement
donald trump announces meme
@rob_heighton/X
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

2024 Election Donald Trump Donald Trump Memes Memes Politics
First published:

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is a writer who sometimes writes things and sometimes is based in L.A., but is definitely always on Twitter @rachelkiley.

Rachel Kiley
 
The Daily Dot