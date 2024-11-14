‘Donald Trump Announces…’ meme makes a mockery of Trump’s new appointments



The Donald Trump Announces… meme is a political parody meme being used to mock Trump’s planned government appointments following the 2024 election.

Donald Trump announces that AJ & Big Justice will lead the Department of Defense pic.twitter.com/TRrBvBHzJM — bobby (@bobbylikesbeers) November 13, 2024

Donald Trump Announces… meme basics:

Meme Creator: Twitter user @StarWarsSarBear

Twitter user @StarWarsSarBear Meme Type: Parody / Political

Parody / Political First Appearance: 2024

2024 Origin Source: X

X Used to Convey: The absurdity of Trump’s political appointments

The absurdity of Trump’s political appointments Peak Popularity: “Donald Trump announces” reached its highest popularity in June 2015, when he announced his first presidential bid. It surged after his win in November 2016 and in November 2022 when he announced a third campaign. However, the meme version of the phrase surged in November 2024.

What does ‘Donald Trump Announces…’ mean?

The phrase at the center of this meme refers to Trump making announcements about the various political allies he intends to install in his administration. This mostly revolves around Cabinet picks, such as Secretary of State or National Security Advisor.

The parody version suggests outlandish picks in an attempt to highlight how the actual people Trump has announced thus far are controversial, if not overtly unfit for the roles he is assigning them.

Donald Trump announces that Woah Vicky will lead the Department of Punctuation and Spelling. pic.twitter.com/ydc5VmJeDZ — clintoris (@clintoris) November 13, 2024

Meme origin and spread

This particular meme spawned shortly after Trump began announcing the people he plans to tap to fill various positions in his upcoming administration.

Considering the picture of him and the format used, it’s most likely that the meme was inspired by a November 12, 2024 tweet from @PopBase that read, “Donald Trump announces that Elon Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy.”

Donald Trump announces that Elon Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency alongside Vivek Ramaswamy. pic.twitter.com/A3UoqKnjFb — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 13, 2024



Within the hour, @StarWarsSarBear posted a similar tweet, seemingly mocking Trump for the appointment and Musk in general.

StarWarsSarBear/X

The format quickly caught on, and by the following day, X (fka Twitter) was awash with posts joking about various real people or fictional characters as if they had been appointed to positions (also real or fictional) within Trump’s administration.

Sometimes the fake appointees are merely bizarre choices in a general sense, while other times, they are matched with a job title for which they would be particularly unsuited. This is undoubtedly meant to be seen as commentary on some of Trump’s real appointees, such as Lee Zeldin, who will head up the Environmental Protection Agency despite opposing climate-related legislation while in Congress.

Everyday we get new announcements of Trump’s cabinet picks and this what I picture those meetings looking like pic.twitter.com/SraXjXLY3Q — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) November 13, 2024

‘Donald Trump Announces…’ meme examples

Donald Trump has announced Matty Healy will lead the department of Public Relations pic.twitter.com/pWp44RQMbr — dodie ⎕ (@1975kurtis) November 13, 2024

Donald Trump announces that Azealia Banks will lead the Department of Social Media pic.twitter.com/NWy5BHVpwd — fem top (@gayandold) November 13, 2024

Donald Trump announces that Lea Michele will lead the Department of Punctuation and Spelling. pic.twitter.com/3uG093SKDE — Lyric Vault (@LyricVault) November 13, 2024

@brookstweetz/X

Donald Trump announces that Sue Sylvester will lead the Department of Performing Arts. pic.twitter.com/gg680RE0ox — Terri Schuester Updates (@terri_updates) November 13, 2024

BREAKING: Donald Trump to appoint @bryan_johnson to head of D.O.N.E.:

Department Of Nighttime Erections pic.twitter.com/TBKQVhZwpW — Beff – e/acc (@BasedBeffJezos) November 13, 2024

Donald Trump announces Lord Varys will lead the Department of Whispers. pic.twitter.com/nJbILS9LeY — westerosies (@westerosies) November 13, 2024

Donald Trump announces that Dua Lipa will lead the Department of Tourism and Travel Management pic.twitter.com/r0jM27ihXk — dam 🍷 (@damnostalgia) November 13, 2024

@SuccessionOOC/X

@andromedism/X

@FinalDude78/X

Donald Trump announces that Dorit Kemsley will lead the Department of International Affairs pic.twitter.com/5pt4KSuHXF — Real Bravoholic (@RealBravoholic) November 13, 2024

@rob_heighton/X

Donald Trump picks magician Gob Bluth as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. pic.twitter.com/mWo0aDkzLS — girlfailure mayor (@lisamilfkowski) November 13, 2024

