‘Christian Shephard Core’: Get lost in the Joe Biden Rainforest meme

Where’s he going this time?

Lindsey Weedston
Joe Biden in a rainforest

The Joe Biden Rainforest meme is based on a clip of the president appearing to wander off into the wild after a press conference in Brazil. This isn’t the first time Biden has toddled away to nowhere during his time as the most powerful man in perhaps the entire world, but it might be the funniest due to the incredible setting.

Naturally, social media users are taking the video clip from this conference and making jokes about releasing him back into the wild after a long presidency.

Why was Joe Biden in the rainforest?

Biden made his historic visit to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil on Sunday to view the deforestation and impacts of climate change on the region. There, he declared Nov. 17 to be International Conservation Day.

“Today, I’m proud to be here, the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, to recommit protecting the rainforests like this one,” he said. “The most powerful solutions we have to fight climate change is all around us, the world’s forests.”

If you watch the full video of the conference, you can see that Biden was headed for an established pathway from which he had originally approached the podium, and it’s only the camera angle that makes it look like he’s going nowhere. But the meme is funny regardless.

Joe Biden Rainforest meme: Pop culture edition

Most of the memes referencing the clip of Biden appearing to wander into the forest make jokes about popular media, especially films that involve either old men or characters who made a sad exit of some kind. The Hunger Games and Paddington both came up more than once.

Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'mags sacrificing herself to save finnick in catching fire.'
@WtDasoiaf/X

And he was never seen again

Some Twitter users felt that the funniest possible outcome for this press conference and for Biden’s presidency in general would be if he really did wander off into the wilds and was never heard from again. It would actually be nice if Kamala Harris got to be president for a little while, at least.

Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'it would be so funny if this is how his presidency ended. months before his term ends, he just walks into the rainforest and is never seen again.'
@jeremysmiles/X

Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'heartwarming ❤️joe biden released back into the wild after presidency.'
@jeremysmiles/X
Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'Joe Biden becomes the first sitting US President to vanish without a trace into the Amazon Rainforest.'
@NightlifeMingus/X

@NightlifeMingus/X
Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'Joe Biden last seen walking off into Amazon Jungle. According to top US officials, his current whereabouts are unknown.'
@asubparusername/X

The return of Biden

Others, however, speculated on what could happen if Biden returned from his time in the Amazon. Who knows what he might discover in the depths of the remaining rainforest?

Many of these jokes also made pop culture references based on the popular hero’s return trope.

Tweet with a screenshot of Paul Serone.
@benzostraydogs/X

Tweet with a gif of a man on the moon jumping up from his wheelchair.
@benzostraydogs/X

Tweet with a Dragon Ball Z gif.
@benzostraydogs/X

Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading '500 years from now exploring the Neo-Amazon Rainforest and i stumble upon a new species of tree that all evolved from joe biden and have his face on them.'
@jailedfemcel/X

More Joe Biden Rainforest meme examples

@jailedfemcel/X
Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'President Biden was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.'
@jessehawken/X
Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'me on my way to see wicked on november 22.'
@jessehawken/X

Tweet with the confused John Travolta gif.
@Mean_Grn_Mother/X
Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'BIDEN: JUNGLE EDITION Exit stage left through the jungle …'
@Mean_Grn_Mother/X

Joe Biden rainforest meme tweet reading 'that one friend w no car after the hangout.'
@ASTR0ZOMBIEZ/X
Tweet reading 'i’ve seen that video of joe biden walking into the amazon rainforest more times in the past 24 hours than i’ve seen my sister in the past year.'
@ASTR0ZOMBIEZ/X
First published:

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

