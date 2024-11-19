‘Christian Shephard Core’: Get lost in the Joe Biden Rainforest meme

The Joe Biden Rainforest meme is based on a clip of the president appearing to wander off into the wild after a press conference in Brazil. This isn’t the first time Biden has toddled away to nowhere during his time as the most powerful man in perhaps the entire world, but it might be the funniest due to the incredible setting.

Naturally, social media users are taking the video clip from this conference and making jokes about releasing him back into the wild after a long presidency.

Biden made his historic visit to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil on Sunday to view the deforestation and impacts of climate change on the region. There, he declared Nov. 17 to be International Conservation Day.

“Today, I’m proud to be here, the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, to recommit protecting the rainforests like this one,” he said. “The most powerful solutions we have to fight climate change is all around us, the world’s forests.”

If you watch the full video of the conference, you can see that Biden was headed for an established pathway from which he had originally approached the podium, and it’s only the camera angle that makes it look like he’s going nowhere. But the meme is funny regardless.

Joe Biden Rainforest meme: Pop culture edition

Most of the memes referencing the clip of Biden appearing to wander into the forest make jokes about popular media, especially films that involve either old men or characters who made a sad exit of some kind. The Hunger Games and Paddington both came up more than once.

1.

2.

nishiki after kiryu took his car in y0 https://t.co/WHUbP2LcSe — cyn (@koiiryus) November 18, 2024

3.

steve rogers after his old ass returned the infinity stones: https://t.co/HOSa24jTej — ً (@themarvells) November 18, 2024

4.

pan after making grover the lord of the wild and then just dying https://t.co/cJfP3bgO7b — lyssa 🪼 (@PerseusJackssn) November 18, 2024

5.

he saw a trailer for Paddington in Peru and thought it was real. He’s trying to find him. https://t.co/frlkby0MyV — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) November 18, 2024

6.

7.

And he was never seen again

Some Twitter users felt that the funniest possible outcome for this press conference and for Biden’s presidency in general would be if he really did wander off into the wilds and was never heard from again. It would actually be nice if Kamala Harris got to be president for a little while, at least.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Future history teachers explaining how Biden wandered into the jungle and was never seen again https://t.co/aqsPFl6oqf pic.twitter.com/e9ekA5rPyE — PointlessHub (@HubPointless) November 18, 2024 @NightlifeMingus/X

12.

The return of Biden

Others, however, speculated on what could happen if Biden returned from his time in the Amazon. Who knows what he might discover in the depths of the remaining rainforest?

Many of these jokes also made pop culture references based on the popular hero’s return trope.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More Joe Biden Rainforest meme examples

17.

I’m being deadass when I say at a glance I thought they’d managed to book Biden on I’m A Celeb https://t.co/1pVh1BqOD7 — Otegha K. Uwagba (@OteghaUwagba) November 17, 2024 @jailedfemcel/X

18.

Biden has not been seen since announcing “I don’t know half of you half as well as I should like; and I like less than half of you half as well as you deserve” and then vanishing into the trees. https://t.co/OsUVkLY7jM — JRR Jokien is on Bluesky too (@joshcarlosjosh) November 19, 2024

19.

20.

zoro wandering off in the middle of an arc for no reason: https://t.co/mOelxDHeRS — gojo d. kida ☾ wano (@planofdissent) November 18, 2024

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

