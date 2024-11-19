‘Christian Shephard Core’: Get lost in the Joe Biden Rainforest meme

The Joe Biden Rainforest meme is based on a clip of the president appearing to wander off into the wild after a press conference in Brazil. This isn’t the first time Biden has toddled away to nowhere during his time as the most powerful man in perhaps the entire world, but it might be the funniest due to the incredible setting.
Naturally, social media users are taking the video clip from this conference and making jokes about releasing him back into the wild after a long presidency.
Why was Joe Biden in the rainforest?
Biden made his historic visit to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil on Sunday to view the deforestation and impacts of climate change on the region. There, he declared Nov. 17 to be International Conservation Day.
“Today, I’m proud to be here, the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest, to recommit protecting the rainforests like this one,” he said. “The most powerful solutions we have to fight climate change is all around us, the world’s forests.”
If you watch the full video of the conference, you can see that Biden was headed for an established pathway from which he had originally approached the podium, and it’s only the camera angle that makes it look like he’s going nowhere. But the meme is funny regardless.
Joe Biden Rainforest meme: Pop culture edition
Most of the memes referencing the clip of Biden appearing to wander into the forest make jokes about popular media, especially films that involve either old men or characters who made a sad exit of some kind. The Hunger Games and Paddington both came up more than once.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
And he was never seen again
Some Twitter users felt that the funniest possible outcome for this press conference and for Biden’s presidency in general would be if he really did wander off into the wilds and was never heard from again. It would actually be nice if Kamala Harris got to be president for a little while, at least.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
The return of Biden
Others, however, speculated on what could happen if Biden returned from his time in the Amazon. Who knows what he might discover in the depths of the remaining rainforest?
Many of these jokes also made pop culture references based on the popular hero’s return trope.
13.
14.
15.
16.
More Joe Biden Rainforest meme examples
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
Related memes:
- The best Joe Biden memes that stand the test of time
- Joe Biden said ‘I’m doing 9/11’ and it instantly became a meme
- Dark Brandon is dead—but Tall Biden grows bigger every day
- Joe Biden nibbling wife’s finger is now a meme
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.