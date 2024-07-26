vance couch meme

17 of the funniest J.D. Vance couch memes

The people have spoken, and they want more JD Vance couch jokes.

People cannot get enough of the J.D. Vance couch meme after a tweet falsely claimed that the Trump VP pick had made love to a sofa. Despite multiple articles debunking the post, and one which only helped to fuel tongue-in-cheek speculation, jokes about the U.S. Senator having relations with and being sexually attracted to furniture have continued into the week.

Social media users have now produced videos, limericks, and fake press releases related to the rumor.

J.D. Vance and the couch

If you missed it, you might want to sit down (but not on a couch). The reason this J.D. Vance couch meme is going around is because one single Twitter user decided to sow chaos by declaring that Donald Trump’s running mate admitted in his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy to getting down with a latex glove inserted between two couch cushions.

@rickrudescalves/X

The pages cited contain no such admission, and that individual followed it up with the meme from Arthur saying: “You really think someone would do that? Just go on the internet and tell lies?”

Technically, the only thing Vance did wrong was to put himself in the spotlight by trying to be the next U.S. Vice President.

Why is the J.D. Vance couch meme still a thing?

The pushback from fact-checking outlets and Twitter Community Notes has only perpetuated the joke. On July 25, 2024, The Associated Press published and then deleted an article debunking the claim about Vance’s affinity for sofas.

The fact that the article was deleted didn’t make people think that the rumor was true, but pretending it did became a joke of its own.

As of July 26, the Vance couch jokes are still going strong.

1.

2.

Vance couch meme with a Seinfeld screenshot.
@Seinfeld2000/X

3.

Tweet reading 'JD Vance sure is homophobic for a man who’s bisectional.'
@Seinfeld2000/X

4.

Vance couch meme with a photo of a black leather couch in a plain white room.
@Seinfeld2000/X

5.

Tweet reading 'JD Vance has gotta be sofa king tired of these couch jokes by now.'
@Seinfeld2000/X

6.

Vance couch meme with an image from Disney's Beauty and the Beast.
@RohitaKadambi/X

7.

Tweet reading 'I heard the sofa is so mad at JD Vance it’s making him sleep on his wife.'
@RohitaKadambi/X

8.

Vance couch meme mixed with the Star Wars 'for the better, right?' meme.
@RohitaKadambi/X

9.

Vance couch meme with a It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia screenshot.
@RohitaKadambi/X

10.

Vance couch meme with JD Vance Photoshopped in front of a large red sectional.
@EastEndJoe/X

11.

Tweet reading 'I don’t really care what JD Vance did it didn’t do. I just hope it was a committed relationship with furniture and not one nightstand.'
@EastEndJoe/X

12.

Vance couch meme with a doctored image of JD Vance smiling next to a shapely sofa.
@EastEndJoe/X

13.

Vance couch meme with a fake Trump/Vance press release.
@EastEndJoe/X

14.

Vance couch meme with a screenshot of a BlueSky post reading 'JD no that's not what intersectional means.'
@502eire/X

15.

Tweet reading 'there once was a fella named vance who embraced every odious stance and yet his chief vice his life's needed spice was a sofa he sought to romance.'
@502eire/X

16.

Vance couch meme with an image of the chair from Pee-wee's Playhouse.
@502eire/X

17.

Vance couch meme with a photo of someone with a couch on top of them in a stairwell.
@502eire/X

