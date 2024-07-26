People cannot get enough of the J.D. Vance couch meme after a tweet falsely claimed that the Trump VP pick had made love to a sofa. Despite multiple articles debunking the post, and one which only helped to fuel tongue-in-cheek speculation, jokes about the U.S. Senator having relations with and being sexually attracted to furniture have continued into the week.

Social media users have now produced videos, limericks, and fake press releases related to the rumor.

J.D. Vance and the couch

If you missed it, you might want to sit down (but not on a couch). The reason this J.D. Vance couch meme is going around is because one single Twitter user decided to sow chaos by declaring that Donald Trump’s running mate admitted in his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy to getting down with a latex glove inserted between two couch cushions.

The pages cited contain no such admission, and that individual followed it up with the meme from Arthur saying: “You really think someone would do that? Just go on the internet and tell lies?”

Technically, the only thing Vance did wrong was to put himself in the spotlight by trying to be the next U.S. Vice President.

Why is the J.D. Vance couch meme still a thing?

The pushback from fact-checking outlets and Twitter Community Notes has only perpetuated the joke. On July 25, 2024, The Associated Press published and then deleted an article debunking the claim about Vance’s affinity for sofas.

The fact that the article was deleted didn’t make people think that the rumor was true, but pretending it did became a joke of its own.

As of July 26, the Vance couch jokes are still going strong.

