Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: How Republicans can’t handle being called “weird” (and the many memes about that ), 25 hilarious Cybertruck memes we found, a man sharing a terrifying experience he had with his iPhone , and why chocolate muffins have been all the rage at the Olympics.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

P.S. — It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz! Just scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you will be entered to win a “Sizzlin’ Scoops” shirt!

— A.W.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

As Democratic politicians across the board have gone all-in on calling Republicans “weird,” some conservatives decided that the swift adoption of the phrase reveals it must be a secret CIA plot . Of course, there are also tons of memes about calling Republicans weird .

🚗 MEMES

25 of the funniest Cybertruck memes on the internet

Raccoons are strangely drawn to the Cybertruck. Wonder why ?

There might be a new reason to be paranoid about your iPhone .

Eating an Olympic Village chocolate muffin is truly going for the gold .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Sizzlin’ Scoops” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A WOMAN SAID SHE FOUND BLOOD SMEARED ALL OVER HER FAST FOOD MEAL. WHICH FAST FOOD CHAIN WAS SHE AT?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: DoorDash customer who picked up her own Wingstop

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍗 This Popeyes customer discovered an “ infinite food glitch ” by using this free chicken hack.

🍎 That “locally grown” produce you just bought at the farmer’s market? Turns out it might be a scam. Here’s one trick to figure it out .

🐈 Do you have a cat? You may want to listen to this dire warning one pet owner had about Kindfull cat food.

👜 When you drop over $5,000 on an authentic Chanel bag at a Chanel store in Milan, the last thing you expect is low quality. But in a new viral TikTok, a Chanel customer reportedly got a bag so subpar she is convinced it is a dupe .

🔔 In a viral video, a woman shared why you should always test the doorbell before buying a house.

🍓 A customer accusing McDonald’s of lying about how “fresh” their strawberry pies are has gotten a lot of attention online.

👪 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Everyone looked so happy back then.